FIFA World Cup And UEFA European Champions League Winner Juan Mata Is Red & Black

5 September 2024

Western Sydney Wanderers FC have tonight confirmed the signing of FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League and UEFA European Championship winner Juan Mata for the upcoming Isuzu UTE A-League season.

Mata joins the Western Sydney Wanderers after one of the most extraordinary careers in world football, spanning the top flights of La Liga, the English Premier League, Turkish Süper League and J.League competitions.

The midfielder’s football journey began at 12 year’s old at the Real Oviedo Academy where he played for three years before joining Real Madrid as a youngster.

At Madrid, Mata dominated the Youth ranks before an opportunity arose to move to Valencia where he made an immediate impact contributing to the clubs historic Copa del Rey victory in 2008.

During his four years at Valencia, Mata made over 170 appearances for the club and scored 46 goals.

It was at Valencia that the midfielder begun to make a global name for himself, earning a high-profile move to English Premier League side Chelsea.

Mata continued to collect silverware at Stamford Bridge, winning the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup, UEFA Europa League and FA Community Shield.

He became one of the most beloved and decorated players at Chelsea and over his three-year stint at the club was twice voted as Player of the Year.

After 33 goals, 58 assists and 135 games for Chelsea, Mata made the move to giants Manchester United breaking the club’s transfer record in 2014.

Mata spent nine seasons at Old Trafford working under the likes of managers such as David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho.

His vision and creativity during his time at United was instrumental to the club’s success, guiding United to be crowned the Champions of the FA Cup, EFL Cup, FA Community Shield and UEFA Europa League.

Mata made a total of 285 appearances for the club, scoring 51 goals and accumulating 47 assists, arguably becoming one of the most valuable players to Manchester United during this period.

A legend in his own right, Mata wrapped up his stint in the English Premier League in 2022 and left behind a legacy that was filled with silverware and incredible memories.

The last two years have seen Mata in both Turkey and Japan where he played for both Galatasaray and Vissel Kobe, winning the league in both competitions.

Outside of his club career, Mata was part of the Golden Generation of Spanish national team players and won the prestigious FIFA World Cup in 2010.

With Spain, Mata featured in 40 matches and scored 10 goals, and also won the UEFA Championship in 2012.

Mata will not only boost the Wanderers midfield stocks with experience but will also be pivotal in guiding the next generation of youngsters coming through the Red & Black ranks.

Most importantly, the midfielder has many shared values with the club and in 2017 Mata established the Common Goal charity that supports critical issues such as gender equality, the environment and anti-racism projects.

Juan Mata said he was excited to join the Wanderers.

“I’m really excited to join the Western Sydney Wanderers, the only Australian team to ever win the Asian Champions League, and I cannot wait to arrive and train with the team to prepare for the season ahead,” said Mata.

“I’m feeling grateful and excited for this new adventure, and looking forward to trying to win another Championship in a different league!”.

Western Sydney Wanderers head coach Alen Stajcic spoke highly of the addition of Juan to the squad.

“The addition of Juan to our club and team is priceless,” said Stajcic.

“He is one of the most respected, gifted and awarded players of a generation and brings not only football talent and success rarely seen in Australian club football, but also a humility to share his experiences and insights.

“Juan will help our team perform “on the field” but even more critically, he will be an important figure in turbo charging the growth and development of our youthful squad.

“It’s a great day for our football club and I am sure all Wanderers fans will be excited to see what this team can deliver now.”

Western Sydney Wanderers CEO Scott Hudson said he was delighted that Juan has joined the club.

“Having spoken to Juan, I knew right away that he is not only a player, but a person, who embodies everything that the Western Sydney Wanderers stand for,” said Hudson.

“Juan is a born winner and his football credentials speak for themselves. A successful squad needs a balance of emerging talent and experienced professionals. Juan has played at the most elite level of professional football in the world with the silverware to match.

“Off the pitch, we know that Juan will play a special role in guiding our next generation of players. The Wanderers Academy will continue to develop some of the best young players in the country and his experience will be invaluable in helping them get to the next level.

“We want to wish Juan and his family a very safe trip to Australia and look forward to seeing him in Western Sydney soon.”

