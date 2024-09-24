RAW 2024 Launches Next Week With Preview Exhibition Opening

The much-loved annual Raglan Arts Weekend (RAW) kicks off next week with the exclusive opening of its Preview Exhibition to the public on Friday 4th October, signaling the start of the RAW festivities.

Taking place in the Raglan Old School Arts Centre, the Preview Exhibition will house 84 artworks, all of them developed especially for this year’s 14th annual RAW event. All artworks are for sale, some of them at a very attractive price point, and proceeds go directly to artists and towards the event itself, which is a not-for-profit.

Over 100 people attended the Preview Exhibition last year (Photo/Supplied)

Preceding the official Friday launch is an exclusive Opening Night for RAW artists, their clients and their families. Last year’s Opening Night drew over 100 guests who came to meet the RAW participating artists, see new styles of work and bag some stunning new artworks, some at a fraction of the original cost.

Each of the 42 participating studios on the self- guided art trail has to submit two artworks – a showcase piece at any price point, as well as a 300mm x 300mm artwork to be sold for a steal at $200. “The 300x300 format can be a challenge for our artists who are restricted by the size and format, and it’s always a pleasant surprise to see what’s produced,” says Nicky Brzeska, RAW’s Co-ordinator for the last 5 years. “They are really popular and are one of our key pillars for fundraising for our event year after year.”

The organisers hope that the buzz from the Preview Exhibition will set the scene for RAW this year, which has made steps to become more ‘immersive’ and engaging for its visitors. This year, the organisers have teamed up with the Raglan Country and Blues Music Festival, and have helped artists promote a few workshops, installations and theatrical performances around town. “It’s a small but intentional step in the right direction. We have so many opportunities and much work to do here still,” Nicky says.

This year’s RAW has the same number of artists and studios as last year - around 65 artists in 42 locations across Whaingaroa. “Grabbing a map and choosing one’s own adventure around town is half the fun, as is seeing new locations every year buzzing with creative talent,” says Nicky.

This year, visitors will again be treated to a number of media, including immersive theatre, painting, illustration, sculpture, glass, ceramics, textiles, graffiti, taxidermy, jewellery, photography, woodwork, weaving, metalwork, prints, and more.

Shortydubs featured with his unique stencil art (Photo/Supplied)

RAW’s Preview Exhibition is a free event. Following the exclusive opening on Thursday evening, it will be open to the public from Friday 4th October until the end of RAW, Monday 28 October, 10am to 2pm daily at the Old School Arts Centre, 5 Stewart Street.

RAW is over Labour Weekend, 26-28 October, and artist studios will be open 10am until 5pm over the three days.

The Preview Exhibition is made possible by a grant from the prestigious Chartwell Trust who has supported RAW and the promotion of the event since 2020. RAW is a Creative Raglan event, brought to you by the Raglan Community Arts Council, a not-for-profit organisation.

