Kirsten Morrell Shares Feel Good Single ‘Avignon’

Credit: Bryn Reade

Kirsten Morrell, celebrated singer and co-writer from iconic NZ band Goldenhorse releases ‘Avignon’ the third single from her forthcoming album ‘Morrellium’.

Morrell describes the track as “Disco with a new twist.”

‘Avignon’ follows the release of singles ‘Strawberry Fool’ (15 September 2023) and ‘Harry’ (10 November 2023).

‘Avignon’ draws inspiration from all forms of creativity “art, theatre, yoga, performance, french pop artists” all feed in to the song, as well as experiences Morrell encountered while on a “visual art adventure” backpacking through Europe as a teenager, and in particular a cubist painting by Picasso which inspired themes of the song.

“The painter chose to shift our reading as a viewer. It got me thinking, I guess he was tired of systems of class, corruption and that sort of thing” shares Morrell. “I guess the sense of my song is a celebration when the chips are down. Plus I'm starting to use my french and that feels great, it's a shift I'm enjoying."

As well as drawing inspiration from her time in the enchanting French city of Avignon, this song also honours a philosophical place “a place where I take the pressure off myself and say ‘listen to that young girl , don’t listen to me, just dance, have fun!’” reflects Morrell.

This feeling is at the heart of Avignon. “This song tells you to dance” says Morrell “ to for a while forget about the daily grind, shake your booty and groove!”

Morrell wrote this song during covid “during lockdown it was so tranquil and quiet” she shares. Like many of us during this time Morrell sought solace in the simple things like yoga and gardening.

Art and fitness are intrinsically linked for Morrell, “the heart of meditation is about taking ourselves a little less seriously” she shares.

Morrell is well known for her sparkling career with Goldenhorse who released three multi-platinum selling albums and have been covered by everyone from Harper Finn to Hans Pucket and Erny Belle.

Goldenhorse achieved triple platinum status in New Zealand with their debut album Riverhead (2002) and double-platinum sales with Out of The Moon (2005). Riverhead went to number one on the album charts and spent 70 weeks in the Top 40 chart in New Zealand. It has sold over 50,000 copies. Out of The Moon debuted at number two and sold over 30,000 albums. The band gained international record deals and worked territories such as Germany, Canada, and London UK.

Morrell then released a solo album, Ultraviolet (2010) which revealed some of her best songwriting and music production abilities.

Kirsten Morrell’s new single ‘Avignon’ releases today, October 17, 2024.

‘Avignon’ is out now and available on all streaming platforms.

‘Avignon’ music video coming soon.

