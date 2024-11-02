Sokolich-Beatson Named As FAST5 Ferns Captain

1 November, 2024

Experienced defender Michaela Sokolich-Beatson will return as FAST5 Ferns captain for the FAST5 Netball World Series which starts in Christchurch next week.

Sokolich-Beatson – who guided the Kiwi side to silver last year – will lead a host team keen to go one step further when they meet the top six netball nations at Wolfbrook Arena.

The two-day tournament, which starts on November 9, is a high tempo version of the game featuring three scoring zones, power players and unlimited substitutions. There will also be a few tweaks to the rules to change up tactics used on attack.

The FAST5 Ferns, which include five debutantes to the shorter version of the game, will take on the defending champion Australian side, England, South Africa, Jamaica and Uganda.

Head coach Yvette McCausland-Durie said Sokolich-Beatson brought plenty of experience and mana to the role of FAST5 Ferns captain.

“We have limited time together as a team and Michaela is the type of person and player who can lead by example and get the best out of a team,” she said.

“She brings so much netball knowledge to the court which will be invaluable in the fast-paced nature of FAST5 netball.”

Sokolich-Beatson, who is a part of the Silver Ferns development squad, guided the Mystics to their third ANZ Premiership title this year.

McCausland-Durie said she was looking forward to the team assembling in Christchurch ahead of the tournament and enjoying the unique atmosphere that makes up the FAST5 Netball World Series.

“This is always a special event to be a part of with the excitement on and off the court, the Kiwi crowds who add to the spectacle, along with the international netball action that is happening on court. It’s a big two days of netball but we can’t wait.”

The FAST5 Ferns will be coached by McCausland-Durie with Tia Winikerei as assistant coach and take on Jamaica in their opening match.

Christchurch is hosting the two-day event for the third straight year and will again host a men’s FAST5 competition where the Net Blacks will be aiming to defend their crown.

The men’s team has won the FAST5 title for the past two years and will meet Australia and South Africa over the two days of play culminating in a final on Sunday, November 10 ahead of the women’s FAST5 final.

FAST5 Ferns:

Michaela Sokolich-Beatson (captain)

Kate Burley

Tayla Earle

Georgie Edgecombe

Catherine Hall

Paris Lokotui

Erena Mikaere

Martina Salmon

Saviour Tui

Maia Wilson

