Tour Down Under Men's Classic: Statement Regarding A Crash At The Men’s Villawood Classic Last Night

During the final lap of Saturday evening’s Villawood Men’s Classic for the Santos Tour Down Under, a crash involving a number of riders resulted in a collision with the barrier at high speed.

Sadly, as a result of the collision, a female spectator suffered injuries and was taken to hospital where she is currently being treated. We are unable to go into the extent of her injuries at this stage.

We are in contact with the spectator’s family and have offered our support.

Our thoughts are with the spectator and their family, as well as the riders impacted by the incident.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

