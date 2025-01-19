Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tour Down Under Men's Classic: Statement Regarding A Crash At The Men’s Villawood Classic Last Night

Sunday, 19 January 2025, 3:01 pm
Press Release: Santos Tour Down Under

During the final lap of Saturday evening’s Villawood Men’s Classic for the Santos Tour Down Under, a crash involving a number of riders resulted in a collision with the barrier at high speed.

Sadly, as a result of the collision, a female spectator suffered injuries and was taken to hospital where she is currently being treated. We are unable to go into the extent of her injuries at this stage.

We are in contact with the spectator’s family and have offered our support.

Our thoughts are with the spectator and their family, as well as the riders impacted by the incident.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Santos Tour Down Under on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 