From UK's Hottest New Label; Marina Zispin Announce Album

Synth-pop duo Marina Zispin return with their highly anticipated album Now You See Me (Now You Don’t), set for release on March 7 via Scenic Route Records (Nourished By Time, Mark William Lewis). The announcement comes alongside their latest track 'Penthouse Samba' out today, January 29, following the international success of their double A-side single 'The Bells / The Tudors'.

Now You See Me, Now You Don't is the continuing journey through the ever evolving sound of Marina Zispin AKA Bianca Scout and Martyn Reid. As with their previous EP - the recurring themes of Life and Death loom heavily over the 10 album tracks.

With support from their UK homeland heavyweights 6 Music, Resident Advisor, METAL, Dummy, The Line of Best Fit, Boomkat, and more for their recent double singles, the duo returns with their latest offering, 'Penthouse Samba'. A summery ode recorded in London during January 2024, the track pays tribute to legendary Brazilian bossa nova singer Astrud Gilberto. Though long-time collaborators, Scout and Reid only recently uncovered their shared admiration for Astrud’s work. The song came together organically, with Martyn creating the instrumental in a single afternoon and Bianca penning the lyrics and vocals the very next day—resulting in a track that radiates both immediacy and timelessness.

Formed in 2018, Marina Zispin—comprising Newcastle and London-based artists Bianca Scout and Martyn Reid—has earned acclaim for their ethereal blend of melancholic storytelling and surreal soundscapes. Following their debut 12” release with Night School in 2023, the duo embarked on a UK tour, secured a BBC 6 New Music session, and performed at Bucharest’s Collisions festival, captivating audiences with their dreamlike performances.

Bianca Scout, whose acclaimed album ‘Pattern Damage’ received praise from The Quietus, Bandcamp, Boomkat, The Wire, and BBC 6 Music, continues to impress with her distinctive blend of sound collage, post-punk, and avant-garde lyricism. She is currently performing across Europe, including a standout appearance at Poland’s Unsound Festival, and will conclude her tour at Belgium’s Bota By Night this December.

With Now You See Me (Now You Don’t), Marina Zispin invites listeners on a captivating journey through their signature blend of fantasy and reality—a must-hear album now available for vinyl pre-order.

