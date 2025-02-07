Mana Pasifika Bid For NRL Expansion Unveiled

A bold new chapter in rugby league is set to unfold with the launch of new Auckland franchise Mana Pasifika, Auckland’s official expansion bid to join the National Rugby League (NRL). This groundbreaking bid aims to bring a Pasifika powerhouse to Rugby League, representing the vibrant culture, heritage, and values of Pasifika and Māori athletes.

Mana Pasifika seeks to unite the rich traditions of the Pacific Islands with the passion of New Zealand’s rugby league community. The franchise has garnered widespread support from across the Pacific region and New Zealand, standing as a beacon of unity and pride for the people of Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, Niue and Tokelau. This collective backing highlights the franchise’s commitment to representing the diverse Pacific diaspora.

The bid has also received the resounding support of Tangata Whenua, who have pledged their partnership and blessings for this historic endeavour. Together, Māori and Pasifika communities envision Mana Pasifika as a cultural celebration and a pathway for young Pasifika and Māori athletes to shine on the world stage.

Adding further weight to the Mana Pasifika bid is the endorsement of former Auckland, NZ Maori and Kiwis representative, Winfield Cup and Super League icon Fred Ah Kuoi. Recognised as one of our legends of the game amassing over 200 matches for both club and country, trailblazer Ah Kuoi has praised the bid, saying: “Mana Pasifika is exactly what the NRL needs. It’s an opportunity to embrace the incredible talent and passion of the Pacific and Māori communities in the city of sails. This franchise has the potential to become a powerhouse in the game and inspire the next generation of players.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has also expressed his enthusiasm for the bid, stating, “Mana Pasifika embodies the heart and soul of Auckland – our diversity, our heritage, and our love for sport. This franchise will not only strengthen rugby league in the region but also serve as a symbol of unity for all our communities.”

Adding to the franchise's credentials is the backing of Eden Park, New Zealand’s national stadium. CEO Nick Sautner remarked: “We are excited by Mana Pasifika’s bid to join the NRL and would welcome the opportunity to be their home ground. Eden Park is home to some of sports most historic moments and we have a strong record of hosting international and domestic rugby league matches, drawing large crowds of rugby league fans. The legacy of Eden Park, both on and off the field, shouldn’t be underestimated and with rugby league's increasing popularity, we are committed to supporting the growth of the game across New Zealand.

Bid lead Paepaetele Geoff Brown emphasised the significance of this venture, saying:

“Mana Pasifika is a more than a Rugby League team – it’s a movement that celebrates the culture, resilience, and shared history of our Pacific people. With the support our Iwi, Pacific nations, and Auckland’s leadership, we are confident that this franchise will bring a fresh and vibrant dimension to the NRL.”

The Mana Pasifika bid also underscores a commitment to grassroots development, with plans to establish robust pathways for aspiring players from the Pacific Islands and New Zealand. By providing opportunities for young talent, the franchise aims to nurture future stars while building a strong foundation in rugby league, cultural heritage and values.

With its rich cultural backing, passionate community support, and a vision that aligns with the NRL’s values of inclusivity and growth, Mana Pasifika is set to make a compelling case for inclusion in the competition’s next expansion phase.

© Scoop Media

