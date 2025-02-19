NZ Herald Releases Investigative Podcast On Infamous Kiwi Drug Cartel Mr Asia

An in-depth six-part podcast series detailing the rise and fall of the Mr Asia crime syndicate - including interviews and never-before-seen photos - has been launched through NZ Herald.

In collaboration with Bird of Paradise Productions and with the support of NZ On Air, NZ Herald has produced the investigative podcast Mr Asia: A Forgotten History, looking into one of the most notorious drug empires in Kiwi history.

Starting with the murder of Marty Johnstone - the man dubbed Mr Asia - on the orders of his syndicate boss Terry Clark, the series examines how the two first met and combined forces. Co-hosted by award-winning writers John Daniell and Noelle McCarthy, the podcast uncovers the complex web of deceit and debauchery of the 1970s Mr Asia story.

Listeners will hear from people at the heart of the story - police, journalists and criminals, including the first interviews with one of the key journalists who covered the case, and a former cell mate turned close friend of Terry Clark. The podcast also tackles the issue of addiction and its devastating consequences. John and Noelle also gained access to police surveillance photographs and other material never seen publicly before.

John Daniell says: “Mr Asia is an amazing story – it’s about a handful of people who changed New Zealand’s drug culture forever. Forty years on, there's an incredible frankness to the testimony we heard - including Terry Clark's old cellmate, flatmate, friend and fellow drug dealer, who is riveting.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“It's been fascinating to go behind the scenes to see how police and journos worked together - we've uncovered new twists to the story and how it was reported at the time.”

On the lasting effect this cartel has had on the country, Noelle McCarthy says: “We’ve been able to explore the long-term impact on New Zealand, hearing from those most affected by this business. Former addicts and the Head of NZ Police's Organised Crime Group talk about the long tail of addiction and the consequences that actualised into the current methamphetamine crisis.”

Murray Kirkness, NZ Herald editor-in-chief says: “The NZ Herald is committed to providing our audiences with compelling stories in a range of different formats whether that’s print, online, through video or podcasts. We’re thrilled to support the quality, investigative journalism that went into this podcast to unearth a story so deeply embedded into New Zealand’s history. We have no doubt it’ll be a popular listen.”

The first three episodes are now live, with the remaining three being released weekly on Wednesdays. Tune in on iHeartRadio or wherever you get your podcasts. You also can read more about the Mr Asia story on NZ Herald.

© Scoop Media

