Everything Is Recorded 'Temporary' Album Out Now

Everything Is Recorded, the collaborative music project centred around producer Richard Russell, today release their highly anticipated third album 'Temporary' via XL Recordings.

(Photo/Supplied)

The record features an incredible roll call of collaborators including Sampha, Bill Callahan, Noah Cyrus, Florence Welch, Maddy Prior, Berwyn, Alabaster Deplume, Jah Wobble, Yazz Ahmed, Laura Groves, Kamasi Washington, Rickey Washington, Roses Gabor, Jack Peňate, Samantha Morton, Clari Freeman-Taylor and Nourished By Time.

Created over four years from 2020 to 2024, Temporary was recorded in the main at Russell’s own west London Copper House studio, alongside sessions in Tottenham, Cumbria, Dorset, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, and builds on previous acclaimed releases including 2018’s eponymous, Mercury Prize-nominated debut album. On Temporary, Russell reboots his musical DNA: while his music had previously been about rhythm, words and melody in that order, on Temporary he swaps rhythm and melody, the rhythm taking up less space and the melody coming to the fore. Musically songs are inspired by the sonic thought experiment “what if folk music had ‘gone digital’ in the 80s, just as reggae had?” and the results – elevated by an intriguing and diverse set of collaborators who sound like the best and freshest versions of themselves – are the most luminous and relaxed compositions of Russell’s career.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Temporary is the first full Everything Is Recorded release in over four years but follows a prolific period of music-making for Richard Russell. As Everything Is Recorded, he released four album-length pieces via Soundcloud and Bandcamp only over the past twelve months: 'Summer Solstice', 'Autumn Equinox', 'Winter Solstice' and 'Spring Equinox'. Each was recorded during extended, one-day improvised jams on the date of their respective titles at Russell’s west London Copper House studio, featuring an eclectic cast of musicians and collaborators. Earlier this year, he teamed up with singer, songwriter and acclaimed actor and director Samantha Morton as musical duo SAM MORTON to release their acclaimed debut album 'Daffodils & Dirt'. Meanwhile, he produced 'Four Kinds of Horses' from i/o, Peter Gabriel’s first number one album in over 30 years, as well as 'this old house', the debut EP from tipped London trio Mary In The Junkyard.

© Scoop Media

