Spacey Jane Announce Massive 20-date Australia & New Zealand Album Tour For May & June 2025

Frontier Touring are excited to announce Spacey Jane will embark on their biggest tour yet, playing 20 shows throughout Australia and New Zealand this May & June, in support of their new album If That Makes Sense (out May 9 via AWAL).

The extensive tour will set off in New Zealand, visiting Wellington, Christchurch and Auckland before heading to Australia to play Brisbane, Gold Coast, Canberra, Newcastle, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Hobart and Fremantle. Spacey Jane will be joined by special guests Phoebe Go and The Moving Stills (all shows excluding Fremantle).

Frontier Member presale commences Tuesday 4 March from 12pm local time before tickets go on sale on Thursday 6 March from 10am local time. Tickets via frontiertouring.com/spaceyjane.

‘There’s nothing quite like a Spacey Jane gig. From the moment they start playing, you instantly feel quite at home. A flood of nostalgia then hits you’ – Blunt Magazine

The tour announcement arrives alongside the release of ‘How To Kill Houseplants’, the second single from Spacey Jane’s forthcoming third album. The anticipated If That Makes Sense sees the band explore new facets of their sound and dive deeper into themes of falling in and out of love, overcoming trauma and learning to pick up the pieces. Produced by Mike Crossey (The 1975, Arctic Monkeys, Wolf Alice), the band also collaborated with songwriters Jackson “Day Wave” Phillips and Sarah Aarons (Childish Gambino, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li) to bring this project to life.

‘[This is] the kind of indie rock offering that makes you remember why you’d even fall in love in the first place, spelling out truths and vulnerable revelations over driving guitar parts and buoyant drums’ – PAPER

The new album follows two critically acclaimed releases, 2022’s Here Comes Everybody and 2020’s Sunlight. The band became a hometown sensation after the release of Sunlight, topping triple j’s annual album poll with breakout single ‘Booster Seat’ and earning the ARIA for Song of the Year. Inspired by the success of their debut album, the band got to work on their sophomore album, which debuted at #1 on the ARIA Charts and earned them the title of triple j’s most played artist in 2022.

Formed in Perth, Western Australia, in 2016, Spacey Jane have expanded their reach far beyond their hometown. With more than half a billion streams to date and countless sold-out tours, the band has built a loyal following through their dreamy, vulnerable sound and unforgettable live performances.

The Moving Stills have carved out their signature sound in the alt-indie pop scene, blending breezy melodies with nostalgic indie influences to create music that feels both infectious and full of heart. After years of writing, releasing, and touring, the band unveiled their second album, Wabi Sabi, in November 2023. Known for their electric live shows, The Moving Stills have built a strong reputation on the touring circuit and supported artists such as Nothing But Thieves and The Rubens, while also taking the stage at festivals such as The Great Escape in Tasmania, Woodford Folk Festival, and SXSW in Sydney. With an exciting EP project on the horizon for 2025, their journey is just beginning.

Previously fronting much loved acts Snakadaktal and Two People, Phoebe Go is the solo project of Australian alt-pop artist Phoebe Lou. The process of finding her voice as a solo artist has been, as described by Phoebe herself, daunting, but it has also set her free. Phoebe Go is a heartfelt project that at its core, is full of hope. It's lyrically heavy at the crux, but there’s lightness for a reason. It’s about growing up, staying young, losing your feet and finding them again.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of Spacey Jane’s biggest tour yet and witness two of Australia’s brightest rising talents this May and June.

