Shihad Announces Surprise Auckland Powerstation Show!

SHIHAD: The Final Tour by Ray Tiddy

Shihad, New Zealand's most legendary rock band, has announced a surprise performance at the Powerstation, Auckland - Wednesday, 12th March, 2025. This one off special show comes fresh off the heels of the announcement that their Spark Arena show on Friday, 14th March has SOLD OUT. This is a monumental milestone for the band, marking the most tickets ever sold to a New Zealand headlined hard rock concert.

For those who missed out on the Spark Arena show, this surprise Powerstation gig promises an intimate experience, it’s going to be hot, sweaty, and electric and a rare opportunity to see Shihad in a more personal setting before they close out their historic run on The Final Tour: Loud Forever.

For this exclusive show, fans can expect to be treated to Killjoy (1995) and The General Electric (1999) played back-to-back - something different from their Loud Forever tour, which features a greatest hits set from the band’s full 10 album catalogue.

"After performing at the Powerstation countless times over the past 37 years, including our very first Auckland show in 1989, it feels only right to tread the boards one last time and say goodbye to a place that’s always felt like home to us, and say thank you to all who have supported us for so long." - Shihad

The exclusive Powerstation show is on sale now and tickets are expected to sell out fast!

After rocking Auckland, Shihad will bring their final tour to an epic close at Wellington’s Homegrown Festival on Saturday, 15th March, marking their last performance of The Final Tour: Loud Forever.

