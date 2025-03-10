New Courses, New Challenges: Crankworx Rotorua Ends With A Bang, Setting The Stage For 2025

Crankworx Rotorua 2025 wrapped up with high-speed head-to-head action at the Specialized Dual Slalom, as athletes tackled a brand-new, repurposed Speed & Style course at Skyline Rotorua. The challenging terrain and uncertain bike choice made for an intense day of racing, pushing riders to their limits.

Caroline Buchanan Takes Gold Over Jordy Scott

In the women’s final, former Queen of Crankworx Caroline Buchanan faced Jordy Scott in a dramatic battle. Scott held a 0.237-second advantage going into the second run, but Buchanan’s acceleration in the final flat section proved too strong, allowing her to clinch victory. Adding to her remarkable win, Buchanan was forced to race on an unfamiliar bike after her Dual Slalom bike was stolen just a week before arriving in Rotorua.

“This course was so technical. Shark fin features that really threw a different element to the racing today”, Caroline Buchanan about the new course.

The small final saw Pump Track Champion Sabina Košárková grab her second bronze medal of the festival, after also finishing third in the Pump Track Challenge earlier this week. In her first-ever Crankworx Dual Slalom, Košárková defeated young Canadian Slopestyle standout Natasha Miller, who slipped on the final left-hand berm, sealing Košárková’s podium spot.

Women’s Top 5:

1. Caroline Buchanan (AUS)

2. Jordy Scott (USA)

3. Sabina Košárková (CZE)

4. Natasha Miller (CAN)

5. Laura Smulders (NED)

Ryan Gilchrist Defends 2024 Victory

In a nail-biting gold medal battle against Sam Blenkinsop, Ryan Gilchrist emerged victorious despite a tricky first run where he nearly missed the final gates. Gilchrist came back strong, laying down the fastest time of the day at 19.961 seconds - a significant gap over the second fastest run by Tuhoto-Ariki Pene (20.305s). With this, he secured back-to-back victories in Rotorua, defending his 2024 Specialized Dual Slalom gold and once again displayed his prowess and pedal-power. Kiwi rider Sam Blenkinsop showcased that after several years of racing within the Crankworx circuit, he is still a force to be reckoned with and not to be counted out of the battle for the 2025 crown.

In the bronze medal match, Gilchrist’s YETI teammate Richie Rude faced off against local hero and 2023 King of Crankworx, Tuhoto-Ariki Pene. Pene, in a dramatic turn, missed the final gates and was disqualified, awarding Rude with a bronze medal in his first-ever Crankworx Dual Slalom.

Men’s Podium:

1. Ryan Gilchrist (AUS)

2. Sam Blenkinsop (NZL)

3. Richie Rude (USA)

4. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene (NZL)

5. Tegan Cruz (CAN)

Full results here.

With Rotorua kicking off the 2025 Specialized Dual Slalom Series, riders will now shift their focus to three more thrilling stops:

· Specialized Dual Slalom Cairns (May 21-25)

· Dual Slalom SilverStar (August 1-4)

· Specialized Dual Slalom Whistler (August 8-17)

King & Queen of Crankworx Standings Update

As the festival concluded, the battle for the 2025 King & Queen of Crankworx titles took shape. Ryan Gilchrist’s win propelled him to the top of the standings with two former Kings of Crankworx on ranks 2 and 3. Jenna Hastings currently leads the women’s field, followed by Jordy Scott, and Sabina Košárková.

Men’s Leaderboard:

1. Ryan Gilchrist – 414 pts

2. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene – 339 pts

3. Sam Blenkinsop – 265 pts

Women’s Leaderboard:

1. Jenna Hastings – 300 pts

2. Jordy Scott – 272 pts

3. Sabina Košárková – 260 pts

Full standings available here.

Crankworx 2025: The Year of Change

With Crankworx Rotorua and Summer Series Christchurch setting the stage for an exciting and refreshed Crankworx World Tour, the season opener brought new formats and fresh challenges, including the crowd-driven Rotorua Roulette best trick contest, the all-new and demanding RockShox Kārearea Downhill track, and the Specialized Dual Slalom course, which kept riders questioning their bike choice and pushing their limits.

Now, the season heads to Cairns in May, featuring the much-anticipated Mystery Event - an invite-only showdown designed to shake up the King & Queen race in an entirely new way. With big wins, new faces on the podium, and a fresh competitive landscape, Crankworx 2025 is off to a thrilling start.

