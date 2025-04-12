Marlon Williams Te Whare Tīwekaweka lands The #1 Spot On The Official Top 40 Music Chart & Top 20 Aotearoa Album Chart

The first ever full original reo album to top the charts

Just one week after its’ release, Marlon Williams (Kāi Tahu, Ngāi Tai) first Māori language album, Te Whare Tīwekaweka, has debuted at #1 on the Official Top 40 Album Chart/ Kōpae Tiketike 40 Ōkawa and #1 on the Official Aotearoa Top 20 Album Chart/ Kōpae Tiketike 40 Ōkawa o Aotearoa!

The making of this album has been an unprecedented accomplishment for Marlon who bravely embraced the exploration into his personal Māoritanga journey.

It’s a monumental moment as Te Whare Tīwekaweka is the first ever full Te Reo album to achieve a number #1 accolade in the Aotearoa Top 40 Album Chart. The covers compilation Waiata Anthems album achieved the feat back in 2019.

This is also Marlon Williams third album to debut at #1 on the Official Top 40 album chart.

Throughout the five years Marlon spent creating the album, he reconnected to whanau, friends in Lyttelton, Ōtautahi after a globe-trotting decade establishing his career. His journey developing his ancestral tongue unlocked both a newfound lyrical honesty and a grand sonic vision.

In May 2025 Marlon will embark on a full tour of Aotearoa with his band The Yarra Benders performing Te Whare Tīwekaweka live in some of our most prestigious theatre venues peaking with a huge celebration at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

Listen to Te Whare Tīwekaweka

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Te Whare Tīwekaweka Tracklist:

1. E Mawehe Ana Au

2. Kei Te Mārama

3. Aua Atu Rā

4. Me Uaua Kē

5. Korero Māori

6. Ko Tēnā Ua

7. Whakamaettia Mai

8. Ngā Ara Aroha

9. Huri te Whenua (Featuring KOMMI)

10. Kuru Pounamu

11. Kāhore He Manu E (Featuring Lorde)

12. Pānaki

13. Rere Mai Ngā Rau

14. Pōkaia Rā te Marama

Marlon Williams Te Whare Tīwekaweka Tour Dates 2025

With support from KOMMI

MAY

Friday 9/5 – TSB Showplace NEW PLYMOUTH eventfinda.co.nz

Saturday 10/5 – Regent on Broadway PALMERSTON NORTH ticketek.co.nz

Monday12/5 – Napier Municipal Theatre NAPIER ticketek.co.nz

Tuesday 13/5 – War Memorial Theatre GISBORNE ticketek.co.nz

Thursday15/5 – Holy Trinity TAURANGA ticketmaster.co.nzFINAL TICKETS

Friday 16/5 – Clarence Street Theatre HAMILTON ticketek.co.nzFINAL TICKETS

Saturday 17/5 – Sir Howard Morrison Centre ROTORUA ticketmaster.co.nz

JUNE

Saturday 7/6 – St James Theatre WELLINGTON SOLD OUT

Sunday 8/6 – St James Theatre WELLINGTON ticketmaster.co.nzSELLING OUT

Saturday 21/6 – Spark Arena AUCKLAND ticketmaster.co.nz

Thursday 26/6 – Regent Theatre DUNEDIN regenttheatre.co.nz

Friday 27/6 – Town Hall CHRISTCHURCH ticketmaster.co.nz

Saturday 28/6 – Town Hall CHRISTCHURCH SOLD OUT

Tickets for all shows are on sale!

Locally made documentary Marlon Williams: Ngā Ao E Rua - Two Worldsis set for its nationwide cinema release on May 1, 2025. Directed by Ursula Grace-Williams (Zealandia, Still Here, The King), the film is an intimate four-year portrait of performer Marlon Williams as he writes and records his first te reo Māori language album Te Whare Tīwekaweka.

Watch Trailer for Marlon Williams: Ngā Ao E Rua - Two WorldsDocumentary

Marlon Williams: Ngā Ao E Rua - Two Worlds gives audiences a behind the scenes glimpse at Williams’ most ambitious project to date, writing an album in te reo Māori, and the personal challenges he faces along the way. The film weaves together Williams’ different worlds, from international tours and recording the album, to life in his hometown of Ōhinehou (Lyttleton). The film captures poignant moments, like travelling with his dad to his marae in Tōrere for the first time in decades.

Williams says he was initially nervous about the journey of being captured on film:

“There were definitely periods of reckoning, but the trust grew and grew as we moved forward. Ursula has an incredible creative eye for storytelling. I had faith that she would be able to tell the story in a nuanced way.”



Director Grace-Williams says she’s looking forward to premiering the film to audiences:

“Marlon has such an infectious energy that’s fun to be around. He’s thoughtful, but also very silly, funny and charismatic. I think audiences will enjoy learning more about this side of him.”

© Scoop Media

