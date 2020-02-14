Orientation And Pōwhiri To Kick Off 2020

UCOL students are set to kick off their year with the traditional campus pōwhiri and Orientation activities.

While some classes have already begun, most students will start on 17 February. During that week, iwi representatives will lead the welcome of students with pōwhiri on each campus.

A range of orientation activities are also being held to enable students to get to know each other, find out about support services, and settle into UCOL life.

Students can also attend a series of workshops in the coming weeks. The workshops cover study skills like academic writing, researching, and note-taking, but also focus on wellbeing topics like building resilience and coping with anxiety.

Among the new students at UCOL Manawatū will be the first intake for UCOL’s Bachelor of Social Services.

Enrolment numbers are similar to this time last year, with enquiries steadily coming in.

Across the campuses, Nursing continues to be one of the most popular subject areas. Information and Communications Technology, Medical Imaging Technology, and Construction programmes also have high combined numbers at UCOL Manawatū.

Beauty is among the most popular subjects at the Horowhenua and Wairarapa campuses, while Early Childhood Education continues to have strong enrolments in Wairarapa. At UCOL Whanganui, some of the largest new intakes are in Beauty and Business.

UCOL Chief of Operations Lyal French-Wright says 2020 is shaping up to be another exciting year for the institution.

“Through 2020 we will continue to invest in projects and initiatives that meet the needs of our students - and the employers they could end up working for around our regions. Projects for 2020 includes seismic upgrades and renovations, new software and teaching resources, and the creation of a new Centre of Healthcare and Social Assistance.”

“While there are changes going on within the ITP sector, students can remain confident in UCOL continuing to provide high quality teaching and support services. I welcome all of our students to our campuses for the year and wish them the best for 2020.”

© Scoop Media

