Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Orientation And Pōwhiri To Kick Off 2020

Friday, 14 February 2020, 9:09 am
Press Release: UCOL

UCOL students are set to kick off their year with the traditional campus pōwhiri and Orientation activities.

While some classes have already begun, most students will start on 17 February. During that week, iwi representatives will lead the welcome of students with pōwhiri on each campus.

A range of orientation activities are also being held to enable students to get to know each other, find out about support services, and settle into UCOL life.

Students can also attend a series of workshops in the coming weeks. The workshops cover study skills like academic writing, researching, and note-taking, but also focus on wellbeing topics like building resilience and coping with anxiety.

Among the new students at UCOL Manawatū will be the first intake for UCOL’s Bachelor of Social Services.

Enrolment numbers are similar to this time last year, with enquiries steadily coming in.

Across the campuses, Nursing continues to be one of the most popular subject areas. Information and Communications Technology, Medical Imaging Technology, and Construction programmes also have high combined numbers at UCOL Manawatū.

Beauty is among the most popular subjects at the Horowhenua and Wairarapa campuses, while Early Childhood Education continues to have strong enrolments in Wairarapa. At UCOL Whanganui, some of the largest new intakes are in Beauty and Business.

UCOL Chief of Operations Lyal French-Wright says 2020 is shaping up to be another exciting year for the institution.

“Through 2020 we will continue to invest in projects and initiatives that meet the needs of our students - and the employers they could end up working for around our regions. Projects for 2020 includes seismic upgrades and renovations, new software and teaching resources, and the creation of a new Centre of Healthcare and Social Assistance.”

“While there are changes going on within the ITP sector, students can remain confident in UCOL continuing to provide high quality teaching and support services. I welcome all of our students to our campuses for the year and wish them the best for 2020.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from UCOL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 