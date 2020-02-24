YES Canterbury Kickstart Event At Ara

Ara Institute of Canterbury will host the first event of the year for The Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme, in the Canterbury region: Kickstart/Tīmata. This is a one-day workshop in which approximately 650 Canterbury students, from 23 different high schools, will meet their Regional Coordinator, learn about the programme and get started on their business ideas.

Kickstart is a great opportunity for students to meet their local Regional Coordinator, other YES students in their region, and business people from the community. YES companies will participate in “speed coaching” with local volunteers/mentors where they’ll get feedback on their business idea. Students will leave with the tools to ideate, connections to potential mentors, and hopefully an idea for their YES business!

Ara is a regional partner of the The Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme. The programme aligns closely with Ara's approach of experiential, real world learning, which helps to develop problem solving, leadership and communication skills.

If you are interested in coming along to the YES Kickstart Event the details are: Thu 27 Feb – (Session 1: 8:30am - 11:30am, Session 2: 12.30pm - 3:30pm) in the Whareora Building (Gym) at Ara Institute of Canterbury.

© Scoop Media

