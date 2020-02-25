Building On A Legacy Of Maaori Healthcare

Manukau Institute of Technology is launching a new qualification designed to attract more Maaori to health careers and teach the skills they need to help address existing inequalities.

Te Tohu Paetahi Tikanga Rangatira aa-Tapuhi, Bachelor of Nursing Maaori (TTPTRT) is open to students from all backgrounds, preparing to deliver healthcare as a registered nurse with a particular focus on indigenous tikanga, reo and kaupapa.

“Welcoming the first tauira of this degree is a significant moment for us all,” says Head of Nursing, Associate Professor Deborah Rowe (Ngaai Tahu).

“It will be our latest response to the wero laid down by Matiu Rata, Professor Ranginui Walker and Atareta Poananga in 1983 calling for Auckland health authorities to train more Maaori nurses.”

MIT and Counties Manukau Health (CMH) are committed to developing a workforce that reflects the population of the region by 2025.

Te Ara Oranga: Pathways to Wellbeing Project, a partnership between the institute and CMH achieved with funding from Health Workforce New Zealand, provides career pathway opportunities for secondary school students, school leavers, those who have yet to engage with tertiary education and those seeking to re-engage with study or change occupations.

The project has the goal to support an additional 500 Maaori and Pasifika school leavers into health careers.

Nurses who complete TTPTRT will be employable in a range of roles including frontline nursing, research, administration, education, public health and mental health in both hospital and community settings.

“It’s a great time for learners to be taking the next step to a rewarding career,” says Assoc Prof Rowe.

“The qualification is designed for a range of cultural competencies from those who are starting out on a journey in reo and self-identity, as well as others fluent in te reo and well-versed in tikanga.”

Waikato waiata ‘Timatangia Te Puea’ provides the philosophy underpinning the programme.

This is an acknowledgement of Princess Te Puea Heerangi’s commitment to advancing the health outcomes of the Waikato people, the delivery of care in a Maaori environment and the ongoing importance of continuing her work.

MIT would like to thank Kiingi Tuuheitia for giving us his blessing to use the waiata poi composed by Mere Morgan, Ngaatono Muru, Tangiwai Te Koi, Haarata Tuupaea and Te Paaea Matatahi between 1935 and 1937.

“It is a great honour for us to have this connection to the legacy of such a remarkable leader woven into this tohu from day one,” says MIT Chief Executive Gus Gilmore.

“The waiata informs the pillars of the programme that reflect the leadership and work ethic of Princess Te Puea.”

For thirty years, MIT has built a proud tradition of training nurses in South Auckland.

In 2018, the school’s facilities were upgraded and relocated to MIT Manukau providing students with a modern learning environment including clinical suites and laboratories located close to public transport.

MIT would like to thank our extended sector partners for assisting us in developing this degree qualification.

We will be hosting these stakeholders and the inaugural class at Ngaa Kete Waananga Marae, Ootara on Thursday 27 February, 9.15am.

