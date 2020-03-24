Open Polytechnic Makes Online Platform Available To Other Providers In Response To COVID-19

National distance learning provider Open Polytechnic of New Zealand (OPNZ) is making its iQualify online platform available free-of-charge to tertiary providers having to stop face-to-face teaching due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The offer is open to any New Zealand tertiary provider and is for both domestic and international students. It includes technical support and training materials, as well as access to the iQualify platform.

Open Polytechnic developed iQualify to deliver online learning for its 26,000 learners and also as a product for use by other organisations.

Chief Executive Dr Caroline Seelig said the platform’s easy authoring and publishing tools would enable teachers and trainers to rapidly convert day-to-day learning activities and assessments for online delivery.

“This enables providers to transfer planned face-to-face activities online in a way that makes it easy to transition back to regular teaching at the appropriate time.”

Dr Seelig said that in response to COVID-19, Open Polytechnic was committed to deploying its specialist capability and expertise in online learning to support the national system and learners.

“We’re absolutely focused on continuing to provide high quality support for our own learners while at the same time looking at how we can assist the wider education sector.”

Since the offer was made available on the weekend 20 private training establishments have contacted Open Polytechnic.

