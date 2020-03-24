Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Open Polytechnic Makes Online Platform Available To Other Providers In Response To COVID-19

Tuesday, 24 March 2020, 7:44 pm
Press Release: Open Polytechnic

National distance learning provider Open Polytechnic of New Zealand (OPNZ) is making its iQualify online platform available free-of-charge to tertiary providers having to stop face-to-face teaching due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The offer is open to any New Zealand tertiary provider and is for both domestic and international students. It includes technical support and training materials, as well as access to the iQualify platform.

Open Polytechnic developed iQualify to deliver online learning for its 26,000 learners and also as a product for use by other organisations.

Chief Executive Dr Caroline Seelig said the platform’s easy authoring and publishing tools would enable teachers and trainers to rapidly convert day-to-day learning activities and assessments for online delivery.

“This enables providers to transfer planned face-to-face activities online in a way that makes it easy to transition back to regular teaching at the appropriate time.”

Dr Seelig said that in response to COVID-19, Open Polytechnic was committed to deploying its specialist capability and expertise in online learning to support the national system and learners.

“We’re absolutely focused on continuing to provide high quality support for our own learners while at the same time looking at how we can assist the wider education sector.”

Since the offer was made available on the weekend 20 private training establishments have contacted Open Polytechnic.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Open Polytechnic on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 