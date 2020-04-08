Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

In Lockdown AND Can’t Work? Young People Need Help To Look After Themselves

Wednesday, 8 April 2020, 12:24 pm
Press Release: Youth Employability

In lockdown AND can’t work? Young people need help to look after themselves during this time of high vulnerability.

With the COVID-19 crisis, economic uncertainty and a prediction that youth unemployment will rise, Youth Employability Director Shirley Johnson says, self-care becomes critically important to young people as they refocus their thinking and stay safe during this time.

Youth Employability is a national initiative designed to make it possible for all 14-24-year-olds to gain the insight, confidence and skills to get work, keep work and create careers. It also delivers a ‘Youth Employability Programme - Licence to Work’ in schools and community organisations.

Johnson says history shows that as youth unemployment rates rise, mental health issues among young people simultaneously rise. She says the impact can be felt for decades making the support and recovery policy response from Government very important.

“At this critical stage of a young person’s life and career, failure to find a job can have serious implications on their self-esteem and general mental health. Lack of family resources, support and connectivity with the labour market (especially when parents are also out of work) can worsen the impact.”

For those struggling to launch into the workforce, Johnson says it can create a sense of outrage. She says they have done all that was asked of them at school and now their way forward is blocked. “Frustration, fear and anger can lead to young people give up or act out. Youth are already vulnerable to marginalisation in the labour market because they lack skills, work experience, job search abilities and the financial resources to find employment.”

Which is why Youth Employability has created a Self-Care campaign to support young people. Led by ‘That YEP Guy’ its resource page offers tips and tricks of self-care.

Johnson says the aim is to support young people to refocus their thinking and stay safe. “We need to engage with young people and support them now and as we emerge from the COVID-19 crisis.”

Check out the website link here: https://cometauckland.org.nz/resources/self-care-resources

Facebook link here: https://www.facebook.com/YEPAuckland/videos/670369783505727/

Instagram: #Thatyepguy

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Youth Employability on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 