In lockdown AND can’t work? Young people need help to look after themselves during this time of high vulnerability.

With the COVID-19 crisis, economic uncertainty and a prediction that youth unemployment will rise, Youth Employability Director Shirley Johnson says, self-care becomes critically important to young people as they refocus their thinking and stay safe during this time.

Youth Employability is a national initiative designed to make it possible for all 14-24-year-olds to gain the insight, confidence and skills to get work, keep work and create careers. It also delivers a ‘Youth Employability Programme - Licence to Work’ in schools and community organisations.

Johnson says history shows that as youth unemployment rates rise, mental health issues among young people simultaneously rise. She says the impact can be felt for decades making the support and recovery policy response from Government very important.

“At this critical stage of a young person’s life and career, failure to find a job can have serious implications on their self-esteem and general mental health. Lack of family resources, support and connectivity with the labour market (especially when parents are also out of work) can worsen the impact.”

For those struggling to launch into the workforce, Johnson says it can create a sense of outrage. She says they have done all that was asked of them at school and now their way forward is blocked. “Frustration, fear and anger can lead to young people give up or act out. Youth are already vulnerable to marginalisation in the labour market because they lack skills, work experience, job search abilities and the financial resources to find employment.”

Which is why Youth Employability has created a Self-Care campaign to support young people. Led by ‘That YEP Guy’ its resource page offers tips and tricks of self-care.

Johnson says the aim is to support young people to refocus their thinking and stay safe. “We need to engage with young people and support them now and as we emerge from the COVID-19 crisis.”

Check out the website link here: https://cometauckland.org.nz/resources/self-care-resources

Facebook link here: https://www.facebook.com/YEPAuckland/videos/670369783505727/

Instagram: #Thatyepguy

