Kindy Cottage Accepting New Enrolments For 2021

Friday, 19 February 2021, 3:17 pm
Kindy Cottage

North Shore childcare centre, Kindy Cottage are now accepting new enrolments for 2021. Based in Windsor park, the kindergarten services the East Coast Bays community, including Mairangi Bay, Torbay, Murrays Bay, Sunnynook, Albany, Rosedale, and Rothesay Bay.

With both a nursery and pre-school, Kindy Cottage offers care for children aged 5 months, to 5 years of age.

The boutique North Shore daycare center is situated in a quiet residential area, shaded by mature trees frequented by native birdlife from the neighbouring reserve.

“It is a very peaceful learning environment”, says Kiwi Cottage Director, Gail Menkin.

Kindy Cottage strives to be an extension of your child’s home, a place where they feel comfortable and stimulated.

“When you leave your child for the day, you want to know that they are in a welcoming, safe environment where they can learn, grow and be themselves”, says Menkin.

“Our child-centred approach to learning lets your child take the lead. We focus on their specific interests and help them to develop and discover their skills”.

Being a more boutique daycare centre, Kindy Cottage has a low child to teacher ratio. With one teacher for every three children in the nursery and one teacher for every eight children in the preschool.

“Our low child to teacher ratio allows us to really get to know each child on an individual level”, says Menkin. “Everyone is unique in their own way; at Kindy Cottage we celebrate this and cater learning around the individual needs of the child”.

Kindy Cottage also has a popular school transition programme for children from age four. This includes numeracy and literacy and has been very well received by local primary schools.

Kindy Cottage are currently accepting enrolments across all age groups for both full-time and part-time care. To learn more about Kindy Cottage’s purpose-built learning centre, visit their website here.

