Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Ten Big Ideas To Accelerate Change In The Food And Fibre Sector

Tuesday, 4 May 2021, 2:00 pm
Press Release: University of Canterbury

Imagine a world where a farmer can tell the difference between every sheep by just looking at them. Thanks to new sheep facial recognition technology employing AI this could soon be a reality. Genesmith is just one of the big ideas named today as a finalist in the Food, Fibre and Agritech Supernode Challenge.

The Challenge set out to unearth disruptive solutions for the sector that will have economic benefits for communities and the export market. From eco-pesticides that keep bees alive through to agritech platforms that deliver optimised irrigation, the top ten teams from across the country include:

  • 2before® blackcurrant powder – a breakthrough pre-exercise beverage
  • Clarospec – lamb quality
  • Flow batteries – producing flow batteries’ electrode using agricultural byproducts
  • Genesmith – sheep facial recognition for crafted livestock solutions
  • Happy Cow Milk – milk factory in a box
  • Irrigation Futures Platform – effective water use solutions
  • Lateral ® – harnessing nature to control caterpillars in agricultural crops
  • MET System – automating the response to weather
  • Pure heart Aotearoa Hemp Milk – plant nutrition at its best
  • WaiMonitor – New Zealand waterways digital twin.

For the last seven weeks, ThincLab Canterbury Accelerator Lead, Michelle Polglase has worked alongside the 25 ventures who have participated in the accelerator programme with mentors and sector leaders. She says the progress has been “phenomenal” and the task of selecting the top ten was a challenge in itself.

“The quality of innovation right across the Challenge has been outstanding. We’ve been thoroughly impressed with the commitment to the programme and enthusiasm to transforming the food and fibre sector. We’re excited to see the final presentations and we’ll be supporting the ventures to take the next step,” says Polglase.

The finalists will pitch their ideas to a panel of experts at the showcase and awards ceremony which will take place at E Tipu 2021: The Boma NZ Agri Summit on 11 May where they will be awarded a share in a prize pool of more than $130,000.

The Food, Fibre and Agritech Challenge is powered by ChristchurchNZ with the support of KiwiNet, AgResearch and the Canterbury Mayoral Forum and delivery partners UC Centre of Entrepreneurship, ThincLab Canterbury and B.Linc Innovation.

Mayor Craig Rowley from the Canterbury Mayoral Forum says the ideas presented by the finalists are ‘absolutely outstanding’.

“These ideas have the potential to create value-add products and new businesses in one of Canterbury’s largest and fast-growing sectors.”

Visit www.ffachallenge.co.nz for full details on the top ten ventures and to secure complimentary tickets to the showcase.

© Scoop Media

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 