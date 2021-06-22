Superstar Facilitator Sought To Make A Positive Impact In The Community

Life101, which offers life and financial skills programmes to people in prisons and on probation, community groups and schools, is inviting Kiwis to consider a career and mahi like no other.

The social enterprise, which has been operating for eight years, delivers workshops around gaining employment, managing and investing money, and soft-skills concepts like resilience, personal leadership and mindfulness. Life101 is currently looking for a unique and inspiring individual to join its facilitation team and help deliver its comprehensive life skills programmes.

Nick Carroll, co-founder of Life101, says the demand for Life101 programmes has grown in the past 12 months, and they’re looking for ‘someone special’ to join the small team as a Programmes Facilitator.

“We’re committed to finding someone who wants to be a positive role model in their community, as well as that person we all know who likes to be the ‘life of the party’ – someone who loves being in front of people and never stops putting out positivity into the world. It’s not just about teaching important skills, but also motivating someone to want to put what they’ve learnt into action in their life,” says Nick.

Nick says while facilitation experience would be helpful, it’s not a mandatory requirement for the role.

“We’re open to taking on someone without a background in facilitation. It’s about finding someone with the X-factor, a passionate, patient people’s person with a great sense of humour, extremely high energy and desire to help vulnerable communities. We’re looking for someone who can inspire others, is a natural storyteller and can ‘dance in the moment’ in front of a group.”

Since founding Life101 in 2013 with head facilitator Phil Moon, Life101 has reached over 5000 people around Aotearoa and has been the catalyst in transforming many lives.

“I love meeting people from all walks of life and seeing those lightbulb moments – that’s when you realise that what you’ve taught someone could impact their life for the better,” says Phil.

“Working in prisons and probation centres has really opened my eyes to many of the systemic issues facing our communities. It’s nice to be able to show people important skills that can make a profound difference in their lives, especially when they tell me that they’re going to pass these skills on to their children and whānau,” says Phil.

The role will involve leading the delivery of one-day and four-day programmes for groups of between 12 and 20 individuals across Aotearoa’s prisons, probation centres and schools.

“It would be wonderful to find someone from the local community who is equally as passionate about making a positive change in society as we are. It’s such rewarding mahi and we have some exciting plans to be able to reach and support a lot more people over the coming years,” adds Phil.

If you would like to find out more about this opportunity, please email nick@life101.co.nz or visit www.life101.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

