Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Kiwi’s Swarm To Beekeeping

Tuesday, 3 August 2021, 9:38 am
Press Release: Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology

Beekeeping, or apiculture, has become one of our fastest-growing industries as demand for New Zealand honey rises.

To meet the demand for beekeeping training Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT) is delivering the New Zealand Certificate in Apiculture, Level 3 from September this year.

Primary Industries Curriculum Manager Pam Wood is thrilled that NMIT is able to offer a beekeeping programme in the region as it complements the viticulture and horticulture programmes.

“Beekeepers have an important connection with the vineyards and kiwifruit orchards across Te Tauihu, so there is a natural cross over with our other programmes,” says Pam.

“Because the workshops are held on Saturdays, with Zoom tutorials in the evening during the week, this programme is also very accessible to learners who need to fit it in around their employment.”

Running September to May, the programme follows the natural season for bees—from getting active in spring to preparing hives for winter.

Students will learn how to build a hive, and create and care for a colony. They will be able to keep their hive after the programme has completed.

Other topics include collecting honey, understanding bee behaviour and feeding bees.

The apiculture industry offers a range of employment opportunities and graduates from the certificate programme will be able to work as assistant beekeepers for commercial operators, as independent beekeepers with a small number of beehives or even develop their own business.

There are around 900,000 beehives registered with Apiculture New Zealand and since the pandemic there has been a huge demand for starter colonies for backyard, urban and commercial beekeeping.

Thanks to a history of good beekeeping practices and strict biosecurity legislation New Zealand enjoys a healthy bee population.

As part of New Zealand’s COVID-19 recovery plan the New Zealand Certificate in Apiculture (Level 3) is eligible for fees-free under the Targeted Training and Apprenticeships Fund (TTAF).

It is delivered with blended learning, with two Saturday block courses per month at either the Marlborough or Richmond Campus.

Programme: The New Zealand Certificate in Apiculture (Level 3)
Venue: Richmond or Marlborough Campus 
Sessions: Two Saturday block courses per month plus fortnightly, evening Zoom sessions
Start date: 4 September 2021

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 