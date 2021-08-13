Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Funding Open To Support Future Farmers

Friday, 13 August 2021, 9:58 am
Press Release: Presbyterian Support

Applications are now open for a fund supporting students who want to pursue a career in farming or agriculture.

The Ann Sinclair Charitable Trust, administered by Presbyterian Support Central, provides funds to students wishing to study any form of farming, such as agriculture, horticulture, orcharding and animal husbandry.

In 2020 more than $162,000 in Ann Sinclair Charitable Trust grants were approved and distributed to 62 recipients.

Trust secretary Jackie Wierenga says support can be provided from the Trust for tuition fees or study-related travel and accommodation expenses for students living or studying in the PSC area, including: Wellington, Wairarapa, Horowhenua, Manawatu, Whanganui and Taranaki.

For Shanelle Soothill, who received a scholarship in 2020, she says it helped to decrease the stress she had around funding her way through her Veterinary Technology studies at Massey University.

“I was better able to focus on my studies and achieve the grades that I did,” she says.

“The scholarship allowed me to make a good dent in my student loan, which has brought me closer to my goal of purchasing a house within two years.

“The impact this has made on my life is priceless.”

Originally from Hawera, since completing her studies Shanelle has moved back to her home region of Taranaki and is now working as a Vet Nurse.

The Ann Sinclair Charitable Trust was started in 1957 by Ann Sinclair, who set up her South Wairarapa family farm as a training ground for future New Zealand farmers.

As well as supporting farming students, the Trust also provides funds for people and organisations who want to establish or conduct Christian camps and supports non-churched youth to attend Christian camps.

The Ann Sinclair Charitable Trust is taking applications until 31 October. Visit www.psc.org.nz/ann-sinclair-charitable-trust for more information or to apply.

 

