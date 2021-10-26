Central Lakes Trust Announce 50 Scholarship Recipients
Central Lakes Trust (CLT) today announce the names of 50 students from across five secondary schools each receiving a scholarship valued at $2,500 for further education in 2022.
The announcement comes in lieu of what would normally be an official awards ceremony held each year on the Tuesday following Labour weekend.
CLT chair Linda Robertson says, “Cancelling our scholarship ceremony was a difficult decision, it wasn’t made lightly, but regrettably due to current COVID alert level 2 restrictions, the logistics of bringing together 50 students and their parents, from multiple schools wasn’t going to work in terms of maintaining social distancing.”
“While it’s disappointing not be able to get together to share in the celebration of these student’s achievement, each and every one of them should be applauded for their efforts, they have done exceptionally well.”
The scholarships aim to assist students in further education beyond secondary school. New to last year’s awards was the inclusion of vocational scholarships.
“The addition of CLT vocational scholarships is to specifically recognise the importance of vocational knowledge and skills and the importance vocational roles play in our society’s future,” says Chief Executive, Susan Finlay.
Nine vocational scholarships were awarded, alongside seven Pioneer Energy science and technology scholarships, and 34 tertiary scholarships.
“While it’s disappointing not to be able to hold our formal celebration and give the recognition each student deserves, we’re very pleased to be able to continue to support young people undertaking further education. In the 15 years this programme has been running we’ve helped 584 young people, to a total value of $1,426,500,” Ms Finlay says.
Students from the five high schools in the CLT region were eligible to apply through their school. The selection criteria considers various factors including the applicant’s academic record, all-round qualities and achievements.
Ms Robertson says “there are few better investments we can make in the future success of our community and this region, than to invest in our young people. To our 50 highly deserving students, well done and best wishes for your future studies.”
Since 2015 Meyer Cruden Engineering have offered a scholarship and summer internship to go to an eligible first year engineering student. This year’s award goes to Georgie Bruce of Mt Aspiring College.
The successful recipients in order by school, are:
Cromwell College
Jayde Wilson CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Jemmimah McComb-Rae CLT Tertiary
Scholarship
Ken Dela Cruz CLT Vocational Scholarship
Samantha Earl PEL Science & Technology Scholarship
Dunstan High School
Aja Tāte-Bell CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Brooke Williams CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Caitlyn Henderson CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Delicia O’Brien CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Hanna Scarlet CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Joshua Allan CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Lucas Olsen PEL Science & Technology Scholarship
Māia Adams CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Neave McHugh-Smith CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Neleah Manderson CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Nick Collier CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Sofia Hviid PEL Science & Technology Scholarship
Steven Worthington CLT Vocational Scholarship
Tansy Kerrisk CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Thomas Begg CLT Vocational Scholarship
Mount Aspiring College
Aleisha Turner CLT Vocational Scholarship
Annabel Hutchison CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Emma Davies CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Holly Gibson CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Jack Willson PEL Science & Technology Scholarship
Lucy Fenton CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Lucia Brown CLT Vocational Scholarship
Maisy Millwater CLT Vocational Scholarship
Meg Thomas CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Olivia Connolly PEL Science & Technology Scholarship
Tesoro Levy CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Tess Treadwell-Burke CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Roxburgh Area School
Ben Robb CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Georgia Buchan CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Wakatipu High School
Allegra Boyd Slawson CLT Vocational Scholarship
Bella Archibald CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Carmen Woodhouse CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Dillon Bouchier CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Fineen Hingston CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Finley Young CLT Vocational Scholarship
Grace Hall CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Hannah Battrick PEL Science & Technology Scholarship
Jasmine Crichton CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Kate Edmonds CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Linus Richie CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Louis Brabant CLT Vocational Scholarship
Marigold Kunath CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Niki Nakao PEL Science & Technology Scholarship
Olivia Read CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Paige Loggenberg CLT Tertiary Scholarship
Todd Vermeir CLT Tertiary Scholarship
ABOUT THE CENTRAL LAKES TRUST
Central Lakes Trust is a charitable trust that grant funds for charitable purposes throughout Central Lakes.
It is the largest philanthropic trust per capita in the Southern Hemisphere. The Trust’s vison is our community is a better place and its mission; enhance assets and enrich lives by supporting our community.
Since its inception in 2000 the Trust has grown its asset base from the $155m, bestowed by the Otago Central Electric Power Trust to assets totalling $450m, and has distributed more than $118m into a wide range of community projects and services throughout the Central Lakes area.