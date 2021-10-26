Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Central Lakes Trust Announce 50 Scholarship Recipients

Tuesday, 26 October 2021, 9:02 am
Press Release: Central Lakes Trust

Central Lakes Trust (CLT) today announce the names of 50 students from across five secondary schools each receiving a scholarship valued at $2,500 for further education in 2022.

The announcement comes in lieu of what would normally be an official awards ceremony held each year on the Tuesday following Labour weekend.

CLT chair Linda Robertson says, “Cancelling our scholarship ceremony was a difficult decision, it wasn’t made lightly, but regrettably due to current COVID alert level 2 restrictions, the logistics of bringing together 50 students and their parents, from multiple schools wasn’t going to work in terms of maintaining social distancing.”

“While it’s disappointing not be able to get together to share in the celebration of these student’s achievement, each and every one of them should be applauded for their efforts, they have done exceptionally well.”

The scholarships aim to assist students in further education beyond secondary school. New to last year’s awards was the inclusion of vocational scholarships.

“The addition of CLT vocational scholarships is to specifically recognise the importance of vocational knowledge and skills and the importance vocational roles play in our society’s future,” says Chief Executive, Susan Finlay.

Nine vocational scholarships were awarded, alongside seven Pioneer Energy science and technology scholarships, and 34 tertiary scholarships.

“While it’s disappointing not to be able to hold our formal celebration and give the recognition each student deserves, we’re very pleased to be able to continue to support young people undertaking further education. In the 15 years this programme has been running we’ve helped 584 young people, to a total value of $1,426,500,” Ms Finlay says.

Students from the five high schools in the CLT region were eligible to apply through their school. The selection criteria considers various factors including the applicant’s academic record, all-round qualities and achievements.

Ms Robertson says “there are few better investments we can make in the future success of our community and this region, than to invest in our young people. To our 50 highly deserving students, well done and best wishes for your future studies.”

Since 2015 Meyer Cruden Engineering have offered a scholarship and summer internship to go to an eligible first year engineering student. This year’s award goes to Georgie Bruce of Mt Aspiring College.

The successful recipients in order by school, are:


Cromwell College 
Jayde Wilson CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Jemmimah McComb-Rae CLT Tertiary Scholarship 
Ken Dela Cruz CLT Vocational Scholarship

Samantha Earl PEL Science & Technology Scholarship

Dunstan High School

Aja Tāte-Bell CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Brooke Williams CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Caitlyn Henderson CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Delicia O’Brien CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Hanna Scarlet CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Joshua Allan CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Lucas Olsen PEL Science & Technology Scholarship

Māia Adams CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Neave McHugh-Smith CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Neleah Manderson CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Nick Collier CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Sofia Hviid PEL Science & Technology Scholarship

Steven Worthington CLT Vocational Scholarship

Tansy Kerrisk CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Thomas Begg CLT Vocational Scholarship

Mount Aspiring College

Aleisha Turner CLT Vocational Scholarship

Annabel Hutchison CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Emma Davies CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Holly Gibson CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Jack Willson PEL Science & Technology Scholarship

Lucy Fenton CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Lucia Brown CLT Vocational Scholarship

Maisy Millwater CLT Vocational Scholarship

Meg Thomas CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Olivia Connolly PEL Science & Technology Scholarship

Tesoro Levy CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Tess Treadwell-Burke CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Roxburgh Area School

Ben Robb CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Georgia Buchan CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Wakatipu High School

Allegra Boyd Slawson CLT Vocational Scholarship

Bella Archibald CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Carmen Woodhouse CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Dillon Bouchier CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Fineen Hingston CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Finley Young CLT Vocational Scholarship

Grace Hall CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Hannah Battrick PEL Science & Technology Scholarship

Jasmine Crichton CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Kate Edmonds CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Linus Richie CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Louis Brabant CLT Vocational Scholarship

Marigold Kunath CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Niki Nakao PEL Science & Technology Scholarship

Olivia Read CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Paige Loggenberg CLT Tertiary Scholarship

Todd Vermeir CLT Tertiary Scholarship

 

ABOUT THE CENTRAL LAKES TRUST

Central Lakes Trust is a charitable trust that grant funds for charitable purposes throughout Central Lakes.

It is the largest philanthropic trust per capita in the Southern Hemisphere. The Trust’s vison is our community is a better place and its mission; enhance assets and enrich lives by supporting our community.

Since its inception in 2000 the Trust has grown its asset base from the $155m, bestowed by the Otago Central Electric Power Trust to assets totalling $450m, and has distributed more than $118m into a wide range of community projects and services throughout the Central Lakes area.

