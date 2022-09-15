$25,000 Scholarship Supports Next Generation Of Fintech

Tiger Brokers NZ partner with University of Auckland

Fast-growing global investment brokerage Tiger Brokers New Zealand has announced a $25,000 University of Auckland scholarship aimed at enhancing the local investment and fintech sectors.

The focus of the Tiger Brokers FinTech Masters Scholarship is to encourage and support a student to undertake a Master of Business Analytics specialising in FinTech at Waipapa Taumata Rau University of Auckland.

Tiger Brokers NZ Chief Executive, Greg Boland, says Tiger Brokers is committed to growing the local financial markets and fintech industries, and the scholarship is key to helping to ensure New Zealand has a pipeline of expert analysts at the forefront of these sectors.

“The investment app market continues to grow and with advancements in technology the investment sector as a whole continues to evolve so it is key to have people coming through with expertise to ensure New Zealand continues to be a leader in the fintech space.”

Professor Henk Berkman, Head of Department of Finance at the University of Auckland, says: “There is a growing need in the New Zealand capital markets for people with IT skills and Finance knowledge. The new Master of Business Analytics in FinTech caters for this need and we are very pleased with the support from Tiger Brokers NZ in the form of this substantial scholarship.”

Tiger Brokers is celebrating its 8th year with more than nine million users worldwide. Locally it is positioning its Tiger Trade app to be the go-to stock trading app for Kiwi investors offering investment into a diverse range of overseas shares on the US, Australia, and Asia markets.

“Tiger Trade brings together information, discussion and next-generation technology,” says Boland.

“The company is undergoing significant growth in New Zealand, and we aim to strengthen our footprint in the coming years and the ongoing commitment to initiatives like the scholarship for University of Auckland students is a key part of developing local IT talent.”

The scholarship is open to domestic and international students enrolled in the Master of Business Analytics in FinTech.

The scholarship provides up to $25,000 as a contribution towards tuition fees for the completion of a student’s programme. The scholarship is available annually with applications opening on 7 December.

ABOUT THE SCHOLARSHIP

Applicable study: Master of Business Analytics in FinTech

Applications open: 7 December 2022

Applications close: 18 January 2023

Tenure: Duration of programme

Value: Up to $25,000 paid as a contribution towards compulsory tuition fees

