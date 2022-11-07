Learners Explore Job Opportunities At Employment Expo

Learners at UCOL Te Pūkenga Manawatū were able to gain first-hand employment advice from businesses, recruitment agencies, and non-profit organisations at the Employment Expo held on campus last week.

Over 30 organisations attended the UCOL Te Pūkenga Employment Expo, ranging from local businesses to nationally recognised companies to government agencies.

Now in its third year, the expo was an opportunity for ākonga (learners) to connect with employers, recruitment specialists, and services that help people prepare for employment. Students learn about full-time, part-time, and summer jobs and they gain insight into what certain organisations do and what they look for in employees.

UCOL Te Pūkenga Executive Director Business & Industry Partnerships Jasmine Groves says it was pleasing to see so many students engaging with exhibitors.

“It’s important for ākonga to have events like this where they can easily network and establish relationships with employers while they are still studying. The insight and connections learners gain from talking to employers and recruitment specialists can be extremely valuable when they start applying for jobs.”

“The expo was also an excellent opportunity for our staff, as they were able to meet employers within their industries and discuss placement and internship opportunities for our ākonga.”

UCOL Te Pūkenga also invited learners from Industry Training Solutions and Institute of the Pacific United to attend the expo.

This was the first UCOL Te Pūkenga Employment Expo for Dynamic ECE Relievers, with local Franchisee Shiralee Pene saying it was well worth attending.

“It was awesome. We need to come to events like this because this is where future early childhood teachers are training. We had a good response from ECE students, who took the time to talk with us about what we do and ask questions.”

“Something that we were able to tell students is that we take on unqualified relievers as well as fully qualified, so that has broken some barriers for them.”

Farmers Palmerston North Assistant Store Manager/Sales Sam Parker-Murrell says the expo was a great opportunity to tell people about the wide range of roles within the company.

“Events like this are important for getting our name out there to potential staff and telling them about our values. It’s not just about making sales, but providing a top customer experience. We always have a lot of different roles available, so it’s about letting people know.”

Parker-Murrell said the key things Farmers look for in employees include enthusiasm, confidence, and positive attitudes.

UCOL Te Pūkenga is constantly working to connect more employers with learners. Any organisations interested in promoting employment, work placement, or internship opportunities to UCOL Te Pūkenga students can contact Ann Rutledge, Team Leader - Business & Industry Partnerships, at a.rutledge@ucol.ac.nz.

