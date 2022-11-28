Te Pūkenga NMIT Full Graduation Celebrations This Yearnelson marlborough in

Te Pūkenga NMIT ākonga (students) graduating this year will once again be able to cross the stage to collect their awards.

Formal graduation ceremonies are back on track for 2022 after COVID-19 forced the delay and modification of the 2021 graduation events.

This year approximately 300 ākonga, their whānau and invited guests will attend ceremonies in Marlborough or Nelson.

NMIT Transitional Executive Lead, Wayne Jackson says it is important for both kaimahi (staff) and ākonga to acknowledge their achievements, and he is pleased the institute can host full graduation events again.

"NMIT has managed to navigate both the anticipated and unexpected changes in the past year and finish the year once again delivering high-quality educational outcomes," he says. "I am proud of our learners and of the organisation as a whole."

Following the formal ceremonies there will be the usual parade of graduands through the streets, an opportunity for photos in their formal academic regalia, and a reception hosted by the student association, SANITI.

Graduates from 2021 have also been invited to attend this year’s events.

Making sure graduates look the part in their regalia on the day, is a special group of volunteers working hard behind the scenes.

Around 30 volunteers from Soroptimist International of Nelson and others organise and maintain over 400 gowns, hoods and regalia available for hire across Te Tauihu.

2022 Te Pūkenga NMIT graduation events taking place in Te Tauihu:

Marlborough

Date: Tuesday 13 December Time: 2pm Venue: Marlborough Event Centre

Nelson Date: Friday 16 December Venue: Trafalgar Centre Time: 10am and 2pm

After the completion of the formal graduation ceremony, student processions in both Nelson and Marlborough will take place.

A reception will take place at the conclusion of the procession at NMIT 322 Hardy Street, Nelson and at the Marlborough Events Centre.

More information: nmit.ac.nz/graduation

