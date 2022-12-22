Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Marsden’s Head Of Middle School Receives Prestigious Fellowship

Thursday, 22 December 2022, 7:20 am
Press Release: Samuel Marsden Collegiate School

Samuel Marsden Collegiate School is thrilled to announce that Dianne Smith, Head of Middle School, has been selected to participate in The Global Action Research Collaborative on Girls’ Education (GARC) for 2023. The GARC, a partnership of the Alliance of Girls’ Schools Australasia, National Coalition of Girls’ Schools (US), Girls’ Schools Association (UK), Girls’ Day School Trust (UK) and other participating organisations, is “the world’s first action research program that engages girls’ school educators from around the world in informed, collaborative, and disciplined, action research. The program builds both a network of girls’ school educators from around the world and a library of valuable and relevant research on girls’ education.”

Selected as one of 30 Fellows from around the world, Dianne will participate in an 18-month programme culminating in a presentation of her research findings at the International Coalition of Girls’ Schools Annual Conference in June 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. The 2023-2024 Research Topic is “Engaging the Power of Many Voices: Leveraging girls’ collaborative spirit toward courageous and joyful learning”.

Dianne’s research will examine the impact and effectiveness of Marsden’s new Te Kākano programme being introduced in 2023. Te Kākano (Seed), is an adventurous life skills programme for Years 7 to 10, which will provide students with the opportunity to build their confidence as leaders in their community and enhance their sense of connection and belonging.

I am genuinely excited and challenged by the prospect of being a dedicated learner again.

Dianne Smith, Head of Middle School, 2022

Dianne Smith, Head of Middle School, Samuel Marsden Collegiate School

Dianne and her cohort will be asking questions such as how can we as educators find ways to encourage learners to work together to produce meaningful and authentic learning outcomes? How do we support learners to become comfortable taking risks as they work together to achieve common goals? How can we support students to develop problem solving skills which help them to function as active learners?

In 2019 Marsden’s Academic Director Margaret Adeane was selected to participate in the pilot program and says, “The GARC experience was an enriching and challenging time for me as I worked on my research project over a period of 18 months. It was a unique opportunity to be supported by a cohort of lively and committed fellow researchers from around the world, backed up by the rigour, guidance and generosity of the International Coalition of Girls’ Schools. It’s a great organisation to be part of.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Samuel Marsden Collegiate School on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>

Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>



Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 