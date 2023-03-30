First Regional Co-leads Appointed To Te Pūkenga

Two community advocates and tertiary education leaders will step into key leadership roles in Te Pūkenga this month, says Pourangi Ako | DCE Ako Delivery Gus Gilmore.

Mr Toa Faneva (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahu ki Whaingaroa, Alofi) and Peseta Sam Lotu-liga (Faleasiu, Vaiala and Puapua, Samoa) will become co-leaders for Te Pūkenga operational Rohe 1 | Region 1 from April 11.

"I’m thrilled to have these two exceptional leaders continuing their Te Pūkenga journeys in these critical roles," says Mr Gilmore.

Mr Lotu-liga is currently Executive Director for two business divisions of Te Pūkenga - Unitec and MIT while Mr Faneva has previously been CEO and Executive Director at NorthTec | Te Pūkenga.

Te Pūkenga has four operational regions and will have regional co-directors in each. These roles are a key way we will put into action the partnership between Māori and Te Pūkenga.

Rohe 1 | Region 1 includes Te Tai Tokerau Northland and Tāmaki Makaurau | Auckland.

"To begin with they’ll be responsible for online and on campus delivery, but they’ll work closely with the WBL Managing Director and our rohe 1 work-based learning kaimahi," says Mr Gilmore.

"Together Toa and Peseta Sam will lead their region’s kaimahi to transform the way vocational education and training is delivered. They will build partnerships with Hapū, Iwi, employers, local communities and stakeholders, including Regional Skills Leadership Groups.

"Toa has considerable public and Māori development sector leadership experience. He joined NorthTec | Te Pūkenga in 2021. He has extensive networks and relationships in the region and has been instrumental in leading several initiatives that have served the many communities of the region.

"Peseta Sam has been in the tertiary education sector for the last five years having joined MIT | Te Pūkenga as Deputy Chief Executive, Pasifika in September 2017. He too has extensive networks in Tāmaki Makaurau and nationally. He is a Pacific leader and a strong voice for his people. Prior to joining MIT he spent nine years as the MP for Maungakiekie including time spent as Minister for Pacific Peoples, Ethnic Communities, Corrections and Local Government.

"Both Toa and Peseta Sam are strong advocates for their communities. They bring a wealth of experience, relationships and commitment that will help us put ākonga at the centre of everything we do and ensure equity for all.

"I am excited at taking on this role to promote better learner outcomes in the region. I aim to provide calm, proven leadership to provide confidence and trust in both our staff and external partners," says Mr Lotu-liga.

"Our largest populations of Iwi Māori and Te Tai Tokerau uri reside within region 1. We are now able to realise the full value of vocational education into the lives and homes of many of our whānau in ways we have never been able to achieve previously. The potential to help transform communities in ways that meet their needs, on their terms can only be realised through our collective efforts. Together with Peseta, I look forward to advancing the aspirations of our whānau, ākonga and our employers for the wellbeing of our communities," says Mr Faneva.

Biography

Peseta Sam Lotu-liga

Peseta Sam (Faleasiu, Vaiala and Puapua, Samoa) has been in the tertiary education sector for the last five and a half years and is currently the Executive Director at MIT and Unitec. He has led the marketing, external engagement, enrolment, learner journey and Pasifika teams while overseeing the largest international teams within Te Pukenga. Prior to joining MIT he spent nine years as MP for Maungakiekie while also serving as Minister for Pacific Peoples, Ethnic Communities, Corrections and Local Government. He also has professional experience in law with Russell McVeagh, investment banking with Bankers Trust in Europe and as an executive consultant with Macquarie Bank in Australia. Regionally he was an Auckland City Councillor, served on the Board of Blues Rugby and currently is a Council member on the National University of Samoa. He played rugby for the New Zealand Barbarians, is a weekend hacker in golf but is now happy being a cricket, hockey and rugby Dad!

Toa Faneva

Toa (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahu ki Whaingaroa, Alofi) is an experienced leader. He’s spent over two decades leading primarily Iwi/Māori organisations and government entities regionally and nationally, including the Ministry of Social Development. Most recently Toa has been the Chief Executive and Executive Director at NorthTec | Te Pūkenga. Prior to that he spent six years as the Chief Executive Officer |Te Kaihautū at Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa/ Te Puna Koanga and as Lead CEO for Te Kahu O Taonui, the thirteen Iwi Chairs networks for Te Tai Tokerau. Before those leadership roles he headed up Ngā Ngaru Rautahi (Ngā Ngaru Hauora) and, prior to that, the National Urban Māori Authority (NUMA).

