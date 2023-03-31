Large Cohort Of Post-grad Scholars Celebrated At Ara | Te Pūkenga

Sustainability at the forefront in ‘master’s for all people’

Ara | Te Pūkenga is celebrating a cohort of master's ākonga (students) advancing research into sustainability and taking their knowledge into far-reaching fields.

Of the eight master’s level qualifications awarded at the Autumn graduation ceremonies held at the Christchurch Town Hall on 31 March, half are in the field of sustainable practice.

Manager - Sustainability and Outdoor Educational Programmes David Irwin described the qualification as the "master’s for all people" in that the teaching was truly multidisciplinary and the students hailed from a wide range of career backgrounds.

"It continues to attract ākonga from all walks and disciplines," Irwin said, noting a further 23 have joined the entirely online programme this year from across Aotearoa.

"From civil, mechanical and petrochemical engineers to architects, planners, educators, chief executives, conservation and communications professionals - it really is a qualification for all-comers. As such it draws on the supervisory expertise of academic staff from half a dozen departments here at Ara, from midwifery to engineering and architecture."

Irwin said the degree provided a key way for people from all sectors and all walks of professional life to complete professional development. "We find our graduates take their research findings into their workplaces, infusing new sustainable systems, ideas and practice into their organisations or industry."

In all, 120 students celebrated postgraduate achievements at Ara’s Autum graduation with 22 qualification-types awarded from graduate diplomas in applied management to quantity surveying and creative practice.

The master’s awarded were from the nursing, creative practice and health practice faculties in addition to the sustainable practice cohort.

One, former brewer Kirsten Taylor, examined the values and drivers influencing sustainable practices in business. She focused on small and medium enterprises working with plant-based protein.

While the study was challenging - as she'd expected being master’s level - she said she’d recommend it to others. "I was keen to broaden my perspective around sustainability beyond just environmental sustainability. I was also interested to see whether the gap between corporate greenwashing and true sustainability could be closed," she said.

Taylor is implementing her study skills and knowledge in technical sustainability work, impact report writing and further sustainability research for Comms Co-op Aotearoa clients. "After writing my dissertation I’m also interested in mobilising community action to make change, as well as sustainable policy advisory work, particularly related to food," she said.

Fellow master’s graduate Beatrice Cheer’s study explored the desires and expectations of the seaside community of Sumner regarding communication around sea level change.

Cheer started studying part-time while working and eventually dedicated herself full-time. She said while studying online came with challenges, it made the experience more achievable for those who live at a distance or juggle family life, employment and outside interests.

"This postgraduate degree was an opportunity to stretch my academic muscles, gain knowledge and try research techniques that were new to me. Ultimately, I found I could utilise my professional skills and contribute to the growing field of climate change communication," she said.

She added that she was motivated to become better informed about sustainability and climate change issues because she believed the area of study to be "enormously important to everyone in all areas of life and work".

"Workplaces, homes and industry are all impacted by climate change as it continues to affect our environment, economy, social structure and cultural identity."

Ara Executive Director of Academic, Innovation and Research Dr Glynnis Brook said it was exciting to witness the wealth of talent and the range of fields of postgraduate study undertaken at Ara as ākonga seek to advance knowledge in meaningful ways.

"Sustainability is a growing concern for our communities across the globe. Our graduates and colleagues are at the forefront of the demands we face for our future - and the future of our children and grandchildren," she said of the Masters in Sustainable Practice graduates.

"The knowledge, skills and practices they are exploring are invaluable. They are contributions to research that will support and grow sustainable practices critical to our world."

