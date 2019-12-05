Shorecare all set for the busy holiday season



Shorecare are ready for a busy holiday season, with many of the local GPs set to take a break over Christmas. Shorecare have been delivering Urgent Care services to the wider North Shore region for over 45 years and have two convenient locations. The Smales Farm clinic is open 24 hours a day, and Northcross is open between 8 am and 8 pm, 365 days of the year. Both clinics offer onsite x-ray and ultrasound facilities, have plastering facilities, and a pharmacy conveniently located next door.

The Shorecare team have just recovered from a busy winter season, with many patients presenting with measles, colds, the flu, and a range of injuries. Dr Robyn Theakston, Clinical Governor of Shorecare, says that “this winter has been especially challenging as five doctors have had babies and there has been a measles epidemic. We have really appreciated the patience of our patients over this busy period”.

To cope with busy periods, Shorecare have recently employed a nurse practitioner, with special interests in wound care and the elderly. They believe that this new role is already helping to deliver more patient-centered care and reduce wait times. Theakston says that nurse practitioners can provide “full care after triage, including plasters, splints, and dressings”. Additionally, nurse practitioners can request tests, X-rays, and make referrals to secondary services resulting in more holistic and timely care.

Waitemata District Health Board have a contract with Shorecare to provide subsidised after-hours care to the North Shore community. This means that after-hours, and on public holidays, there is no charge for under 14-year-olds and subsidised rates for those over 65 years old as well as Community Service Card holders. In addition to this, ACC consultations for under 14-year-olds are always free. There will be a $15 surcharge on all statutory holiday days. However, this does not apply to those that are under 14 or over 65 years old, as well as Community Service Card holders.

Before your regular doctor closes for the Christmas break, Theakston advises to “check your supplies of regular medications and organise a repeat well before mid-December, stay safe and know your alcohol limit”.

