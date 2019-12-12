News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Report: Stories of Survivors of Surgical Mesh

Thursday, 12 December 2019, 4:44 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Hearing and Responding to the Stories of Survivors of Surgical Mesh
Ngā korero a ngā mōrehu – he urupare


This report, commissioned by the Ministry of Health from Victoria University’s Diana Unwin Chair in Restorative Justice, summarises the themes that emerged from a restorative process to hear from New Zealand men and women affected by surgical mesh.

Between August and October 2019 over six hundred mesh injured people shared their stories through either one of 32 forums held throughout New Zealand or to an online database. Additional stories were heard from family and whānau of people affected by mesh and health professionals.

The report highlights the severity of the harm and the impact on the lives of those who experience complications from surgical mesh.

Mesh injured New Zealanders have described life-changing physical and psychosocial harms including losses to their physical wellbeing, relationships, identity, employment and financial status. They also expressed a loss of trust in healthcare providers and institutions.

The report groups the needs to address surgical mesh harm into the following workstreams:

• credentialling of surgeons
• specialist multidisciplinary mesh services
• informed consent
• safety culture and systems
• acknowledgment of harm
• responding to mesh harm both now and in the future.

Actions required to address these were discussed at a workshop in November 2019 attended by the Ministry, patient advocates Mesh Down Under, ACC, the Medical and Nursing Councils, professional colleges, the Health & Disability Commission, the Health Quality & Safety Commission and the New Zealand Private Surgical Hospitals Association.

Actions agreed to as part of this meeting are included in the report.

The Ministry is committed to progressing these actions and working with the other agencies to support those who’ve been affected and minimise future harm.

Report: respondingtoharmfromsurgicalmeshdec19.pdf

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

"That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom. But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 