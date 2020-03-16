News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

GPs "wholeheartedly Endorse" Government Ban On Mass Gatherings

Monday, 16 March 2020, 4:28 pm
Press Release: Royal NZ College of General Practitioners

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners wholeheartedly endorse the Government’s announcement today that bans public gatherings over 500 people, held outdoors or indoors.

Dr Samantha Murton, President of the College said, "Our GP members are the front line response to COVID-19 and their safety and ability to keep their communities healthy is our top concern.

"Some of our GPs are sole-operators in rural areas without a lot of options when it comes to back-up, so we need to work hard to keep them healthy. Right now, New Zealanders can act for the greater health of their communities by staying home and thinking about ‘we’ not ‘me’."

The College has further moved to keep GPs safe by recommending events organised by its regional Faculties be postponed or cancelled, and by cancelling group events for new registrars. The College has also stopped all domestic and international travel for staff in its head office.

Dr Bryan Betty is the College’s Medical Director and says, "People shouldn’t underestimate how effective social distancing (like not going to events) can be in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

"Limiting public gatherings is a critical way to reduce the spread of COVID-19, which is what we want, especially in New Zealand where we’re also coming into winter and our normal flu season."

The College is working closely with the Ministry of Health and regularly updating its GP members with the latest information.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Royal NZ College of General Practitioners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 