Help For Our Most Vulnerable During Lockdown: Disability Service Offered Free

Sunday, 12 April 2020, 2:08 pm
Press Release: Mycare

Mycare, the online support worker platform (www.mycare.co.nz), today announced all disability users, their families and whanau can use Mycare without paying subscription or service fees during the lockdown.

It is also offering its services at no cost to NGO’s who want to use Mycare’s platform to manage and mobilise volunteer services to the community.


“We want to help at a time when access to community support workers is critical,” says Mycare director Mark Jeffries.


Jeffries says the lockdown is putting pressure on families and whanau needing to find support workers for essential services.

“Disabled clients and their families need access and choices for support, so Mycare is one way people can access a pool of workers, and directly sort out what they need. Mycare connects them with support workers in communities right across NZ, from Kaitaia to Bluff.”


Most Mycare users and their families are from the disabled community, older people, or people with injuries. The company is seeing an upturn in kiwis who are offshore or somewhere else in New Zealand arranging extra help back here for their whanau.


On the worker side, Jeffries says the motivation and response of the worker community has been humbling. “Mycare is talking to its community of about 11,000 workers to get an update on each worker’s readiness and availability. In the past 24 hours alone hundreds of workers from all over New Zealand have updated their profiles or put themselves forward.”


Jeffries says one new issue is PPE such as masks and gloves for families and their support workers. “The DHBs were fantastic, they worked through last weekend to deliver PPE to us so now we can distribute PPE to families and their workers.”

