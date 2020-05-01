News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

3 New Cases Of COVID-19

Friday, 1 May 2020, 2:26 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Today we have three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to report.

One case is linked to overseas travel, one is linked to a known case and still being investigated, and one is still under investigation.

This means our total for confirmed cases is 1,132 and our total for probable cases is 347.

That brings the current total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand to 1,479.

There are no new COVID-19 deaths to report.

Yesterday laboratories completed 5,328 tests, bringing the total tests completed to date to 139,898.

There are 1,252 cases that are reported as recovered from COVID-19 – an increase of 11 on yesterday. 85 % of all confirmed and probable cases are considered recovered.

There are six people in hospital today – none of those people are in the ICU.

There are still 16 significant clusters – one has had no cases notified in the last 28 days, and which we consider closed. We expect to close another cluster tomorrow.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 