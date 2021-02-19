News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Less Than 2 In 5 Kiwis Would Get Vaccinated Against Covid-19 As Soon As Possible

Friday, 19 February 2021, 8:52 am
Press Release: Opinion Compare

Following the recent re-emergence of COVID-19 in the Auckland community and as New Zealand prepares to commence rollout of a vaccine, there’s a segment of the Kiwi population vehemently opposed to being vaccinated. Opinion Compare, a leading market research agency and part of NZ Compare, asked a representative sample of n=500 Kiwi adults 18+ " Once a vaccine for Covid-19 becomes available in New Zealand, how long would you wait before taking it?"

I’d get vaccinated as soon as possible: 38%

I’d get vaccinated but wouldn’t do it immediately: 46%

I’d never get vaccinated: 16%

While there’s demographic differences in stated vaccination adoption - those more likely to put their hands up to be vaccinated are male, 55+ and living in the South Island - it’s their views on the past 12 months and 2021 outlook that sees the most differences.

The 16% of the population who are unwilling to get vaccinated saw 2020 as a bad year for New Zealand politics in general (43% of anti-vaxxers compared with 25% of the population). On the flip side, 69% of those willing to be vaccinated immediately see NZ as a country as having a better year in 2021 compared to 33% of those opposed. And while anti-vaxxers are less likely to express a desire to travel internationally in the next 2 years, there’s still a staggering 72% who want to travel despite their opposition to taking the vaccine.

Gavin Male, CEO of Opinion Compare, said "there’s some similarities in what we know the Government has been tracking within the public but the fact that the highest segment in the population are willing, but wanting to wait, suggests the Arden Government has more convincing to do. This question was asked to our panel just prior to the recent Auckland outbreak and lockdown, so it would be interesting to see whether sentiment has changed as a result. One of the things we found most fascinating about this poll was the general apathy of the anti-vax segment to events in the last 12 months, as well as their lack of optimism in the future. We’re about to enter the first week of the vaccination roll out in NZ but there’s some clear communication messaging that needs to be done for distinctly different segments of the New Zealand population"

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Opinion Compare on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 