News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

OOHMAA Amplifies Melanoma NZ’s Message With The Power Of Out Of Home

Tuesday, 23 February 2021, 4:01 pm
Press Release: Out Of Home Media Association Aotearoa

The Out of Home Media Association Aotearoa (OOHMAA) joined Melanoma NZ’s hugely important campaign this summer to raise awareness of melanoma and how easily it can hide in plain sight.

For the past few weeks Melanoma NZ and campaign supporters including OOHMAA members, oOh!Media, JCDecaux, QMS, Media5, Ad-Vantage and Bekon, Lotto Powerball, No Ugly, L&P and MetService have used out of home advertising to show just how easy it can be to miss a new or changing spot.

Full stops designed to look like melanoma spots, and representing the seven visual signs of melanoma, have been subtly appearing in advertising campaigns across New Zealand on OOHMAA members sites. OOHMAA members amplified these campaigns further with dynamic digital builds where the melanoma full stops reacted to live UV levels, representing the risk of melanoma from UV exposure.

Out of Home played a crucial role in this campaign by offering valuable advertising real estate across the country and reinforcing the message that melanoma spots can hide in plain sight and be missed – even on the biggest scale.

“We have been delighted with the profile Melanoma New Zealand’s Full Stop campaign has generated since launch and this would not have been possible without OOHMAA’s very generous support. The campaign will have a big impact on our objective of raising awareness about the importance of checking your skin regularly,” says Andrea Newland, Chief Executive at Melanoma New Zealand.

OOHMAA members were eager to jump on board this campaign from its inception, making coveted Out of Home melanoma full stops available, together with the ‘Don’t let a spot, become a full stop’ campaign, adding additional layers to the campaign’s resonance with dynamic digital. Natasha O’Connor, General Manager of OOHMAA, explains,

“The resources we have at our disposal at OOHMAA mean we were uniquely placed to bring Melanoma NZ’s message to life and reach as many communities as possible across the country. Utilising OOHMAA members dynamic digital capabilities added an extra level of relevance and engagement to the campaign, helping to drill in its important message and encourage Kiwis to keep an eye on their changing spots.”

Revealed on Monday 15 February, the campaign has sparked important conversations about melanoma and the importance of noticing and monitoring changes to spots on your body.

The initiative is supported by a fundraising drive where New Zealanders are invited to text a ‘.’ (i.e. a full stop) to 2923 to donate $3 to Melanoma New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Out Of Home Media Association Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 