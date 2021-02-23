OOHMAA Amplifies Melanoma NZ’s Message With The Power Of Out Of Home

The Out of Home Media Association Aotearoa (OOHMAA) joined Melanoma NZ’s hugely important campaign this summer to raise awareness of melanoma and how easily it can hide in plain sight.

For the past few weeks Melanoma NZ and campaign supporters including OOHMAA members, oOh!Media, JCDecaux, QMS, Media5, Ad-Vantage and Bekon, Lotto Powerball, No Ugly, L&P and MetService have used out of home advertising to show just how easy it can be to miss a new or changing spot.

Full stops designed to look like melanoma spots, and representing the seven visual signs of melanoma, have been subtly appearing in advertising campaigns across New Zealand on OOHMAA members sites. OOHMAA members amplified these campaigns further with dynamic digital builds where the melanoma full stops reacted to live UV levels, representing the risk of melanoma from UV exposure.

Out of Home played a crucial role in this campaign by offering valuable advertising real estate across the country and reinforcing the message that melanoma spots can hide in plain sight and be missed – even on the biggest scale.

“We have been delighted with the profile Melanoma New Zealand’s Full Stop campaign has generated since launch and this would not have been possible without OOHMAA’s very generous support. The campaign will have a big impact on our objective of raising awareness about the importance of checking your skin regularly,” says Andrea Newland, Chief Executive at Melanoma New Zealand.

OOHMAA members were eager to jump on board this campaign from its inception, making coveted Out of Home melanoma full stops available, together with the ‘Don’t let a spot, become a full stop’ campaign, adding additional layers to the campaign’s resonance with dynamic digital. Natasha O’Connor, General Manager of OOHMAA, explains,

“The resources we have at our disposal at OOHMAA mean we were uniquely placed to bring Melanoma NZ’s message to life and reach as many communities as possible across the country. Utilising OOHMAA members dynamic digital capabilities added an extra level of relevance and engagement to the campaign, helping to drill in its important message and encourage Kiwis to keep an eye on their changing spots.”

Revealed on Monday 15 February, the campaign has sparked important conversations about melanoma and the importance of noticing and monitoring changes to spots on your body.

The initiative is supported by a fundraising drive where New Zealanders are invited to text a ‘.’ (i.e. a full stop) to 2923 to donate $3 to Melanoma New Zealand.

