News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

COVID-19 Vaccinations Begin In Waikato

Thursday, 25 February 2021, 6:36 pm
Press Release: Waikato District Health Board

The first COVID-19 vaccinations were given in Waikato today, starting with the vaccinators themselves.

At a dedicated COVID-19 vaccination centre in Hamilton this afternoon, 28 people received the first of their two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

From Friday, the vaccinators will begin the process of immunising the workforce on-site at the region's managed isolation facilities.

The first to receive the vaccine was public health nurse Dawn Tamati.

She says it's an important first step in the fight against COVID-19 and protecting the community from the virus.

"I feel quite privileged to be the first one to get the vaccine. I truly believe in immunisations, they're so important and I feel like I'm doing my part. Immunisations are about keeping our whānau, our hapu, our iwi and our communities well, and I feel like I'm doing that today."

Leanne Smith administered the first injection and says it was "quite an honour" to do it.

"It's been such a wait for something that we've all wanted and to actually start vaccinating is exciting. I felt humbled to be asked to be the first in Waikato to give the vaccine."

She says the arrival of the vaccine is a significant milestone for the country and the region.

"We're making history and it is something our whānau will talk about for many, many generations."

The first stage of the vaccine rollout includes border workers and the managed isolation and quarantine workforce, and their household contacts.

Ikimoke Tamaki-Takarei manages cultural intervention for the region's managed isolation facilities and also received his first dose today.

He says it's critical for border workers to be the first line of protection for the communities and vulnerable populations.

"As part of border control for COVID-19, it's our responsibility to keep our families safe. We go home to our families every night. I return home to my new mokopuna, so it's my responsibility to keep her safe, to keep my children safe, and my immediate family safe," he says.

"A lot of our vulnerable whānau and our kaumatua suffer from some sort of respiratory illness, so we have to be able to protect them by getting a vaccine."

Household contacts of managed isolation workers will receive their immunisations by appointment at the dedicated vaccination centre.

© Scoop Media

Waikato District Health Board

Waikato DHB

Healthy People. Excellent Care

Waikato District Health Board (DHB) employs over 6500 people and plans, funds and provides hospital and health services to more than 391,770 people in a region covering eight per cent of New Zealand.

Contact Waikato District Health Board

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 