News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Life-saving Bowel Screening Programme Now Available In Waikato

Wednesday, 3 March 2021, 11:13 am
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Waikato District Health Board has joined the National Bowel Screening Programme (NBSP), bringing the life-saving initiative to more than 66,000 residents, aged 60 to 74.

Over the next two years eligible residents will receive a home test kit in the mail and NBSP Clinical Director Dr Susan Parry has some simple advice – “Do the test. It only takes a minute or two and it really could save your life.”

Dr Parry says bowel cancer is sometimes called a ‘silent’ disease and people are often surprised when it is detected through screening. “Bowel screening aims to pick up cancer at an earlier stage when it is usually highly treatable. People with early stage bowel cancer, who get appropriate treatment, have a 90 percent chance of long term survival,” she says.

Bowel screening also detects and removes bowel polyps, growths in the bowel wall, that can turn cancerous in time.

Waikato is the 15th DHB to join the National Bowel Screening Programme that is being progressively rolled out across the country. It expects to find around 70 to 80 cancers a year in the Waikato region in the first few years of operation.

Dr Parry says the launch of bowel screening in Waikato is the culmination of months of planning by the DHB. This has included expanding the endoscopy unit at Waikato Hospital to cope with an estimated 1100 extra colonoscopies a year that will result from bowel screening.

“The team has really risen to the challenge and shown a huge level of commitment and enthusiasm to bringing this life-saving programme to Waikato. This has included enlisting the help of iwi to ensure high participation rates in screening by Māori who often have worse outcomes from bowel cancer.”

Dr Parry says those efforts will pay off for years to come in reducing the unacceptable toll of death and disease from bowel cancer in the community.

Five remaining DHBs (Capital & Coast, West Coast, Taranaki, Bay of Plenty and Northland) are expected to join the NBSP in coming months, with the national roll out of the programme on track to be completed by the end of 2021.

More about the National Bowel Screening Programme can be found

here

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 