News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Saliva Drug Testing By Canterbury Health Laboratories A New Zealand First

Wednesday, 3 March 2021, 1:50 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

An easier and more efficient drug testing alternative to urine samples is now available for the first time in New Zealand through Canterbury Health Laboratories.

A saliva drug test, also known as an oral fluid or a mouth swab drug test, can replace traditional urine tests to detect recent drug use. Many workplaces use urine tests to detect drug use as part of their health and safety efforts. Typically, these are done at specific testing locations to make sure the sample is correctly gathered and not tampered with.

Canterbury Health Laboratories Head of Toxicology Grant Moore says the saliva test offers significant benefits for employers and is more convenient for those being tested.

“Employers can have their own swab kits and do it themselves on site rather than using an external testing agency. They can also directly observe the test.

“For those being tested it means they aren’t having to travel for their test and it is less invasive to collect a mouth swab than a urine sample,” says Grant.

Use of amphetamine-type substances, opiates, cannabis and cocaine within a preceding 24 hour period can be detected by the saliva test, depending on the substance.

“The advantage of testing saliva is that urine testing picks up drugs that have passed through the body whereas saliva registers drugs that may have just been taken but have not yet been fully processed internally.

“This means that, depending on an organisation’s employment policies, it could be used straight away if impairment was suspected or a workplace accident has occurred, and the test is sent away for testing with results within four to five days,” Grant says.

The screening test will indicate if a substance is detected. However, just as with urine testing, if a screening test result doesn’t come back as negative, it needs to be confirmed by an accredited laboratory.

Saliva drug tests are more common overseas, but Canterbury Health Laboratories is the first laboratory in New Zealand offering confirmatory testing for saliva/oral fluid tests. They also supply the swab collection kits for taking the samples.

“People want their loved ones coming home safely from work.

“By making drug screening easier and more convenient we hope we can help make workplaces safer for more Kiwis,” says Grant.

For further information on the saliva drug test kits and confirmatory testing by Canterbury Health Laboratories, contact info@workplacedrugtest.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Canterbury DHB

Canterbury DHB

CDHB

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the Canterbury region of New Zealand. Our region extends from Kekerengu in the North, to Rangitata in the South and Arthurs Pass in the West and comprises the six Territorial Local Authorities of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Christchurch City, Selwyn and Ashburton.

We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.

At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.

Contact Canterbury DHB

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 