News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Waikato’s Largest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Opens

Monday, 19 July 2021, 5:39 pm
Press Release: Waikato District Health Board

Kiingi Tuheitia, centre, Waikato DHB CE Kevin Snee, centre right, and representatives from the Waikato DHB COVID-19 vaccination team, Waikato-Tainui, Tainui Group Holdings and Kiwi Properties.

Waikato District Health Board has taken its biggest step forward in its COVID-19 vaccination programme, with the blessing of its largest vaccination centre.

At full capacity, the Te Awa site at The Base in Hamilton, will be able to vaccinate up to 1000 people a day, seven days a week. The centre will be by appointment only, with the first vaccinations to begin on 20 July.

A whakamanawatanga was held at the site this morning, attended by Kiingi Tuuheitia, dignitaries from Waikato-Tainui iwi, local MPs, Deputy Mayor Geoff Taylor and DHB vaccination staff.

The site is run in partnership with Waikato-Tainui, Tainui Group Holdings and Kiwi Property and will serve as an integral part of the region’s vaccination efforts.

To date, more than 95,000 vaccinations have been administered to the people of Waikato.

Waikato DHB chief executive Kevin Snee says the collaboration with Waikato-Tainui is an example of the shared purpose of the DHB, iwi, Māori and Pacific health providers, PHOs, pharmacies and general practice to protect our community from COVID-19.

He says partnering with many organisations across the DHB’s takiwā has meant the vaccination programme has been tailored to the unique needs of the region’s communities, keeping them at the heart of the process.

“When COVID-19 first touched our shores last year, we were given a tongikura from Kiingi Tuuheitia that to protect the wellbeing of our people is paramount. This has been woven throughout our entire COVID-19 response and drives our vaccination programme,” Dr Snee says.

“This Te Awa vaccination site represents another milestone for us as we begin to scale up our programme for Group 3 and then move to vaccinating Group 4.”

While the Te Awa site is the largest vaccination centre in Waikato, it is one of many sites being set up across the Waikato DHB area in partnership with kaupapa Māori and Pacific health providers, PHOs, GPs, and pharmacies.

Dr Snee says he is grateful for the DHB’s partners who signed up to become part of the vaccination programme and for the important role they play.

“I want to thank our healthcare partners and their staff for their efforts so far and for setting out on this journey with us.

“We still have a way to go to ensure our entire population is able to be vaccinated, but through our collaboration and common purpose we are now well positioned to meet the challenge ahead.”

Within Waikato there are now community vaccination centres in Hamilton, Thames, Te Kuiti and Taumarunui. Additional community vaccination centres will be established in Morrinsville, Matamata, Te Awamutu, Cambridge and Tokoroa and will be operational from early August.

When the vaccination programme in Waikato is at full capacity we expect to deliver between 20,000 to 30,000 vaccinations per week.

Those in Group 3, which includes people aged 65 and over, those with underlying health conditions, people with disabilities, and pregnant women, are now receiving their invitations to book their vaccination appointments via the national Book My Vaccine system.

© Scoop Media

Waikato District Health Board

Waikato DHB

Healthy People. Excellent Care

Waikato District Health Board (DHB) employs over 6500 people and plans, funds and provides hospital and health services to more than 391,770 people in a region covering eight per cent of New Zealand.

Contact Waikato District Health Board

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 