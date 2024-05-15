Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
ZM Unveils Bold New Play ZM AI Brand Campaign And Welcomes New Late Show Host

Wednesday, 15 May 2024, 10:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Media and Entertainment

An innovative new Play ZM brand campaign using the latest artificial intelligence creative technology has been launched by New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s hit radio station ZM, alongside the relaunch of their ZM Late Show.

Harnessing the power of AI, the latest campaign utilises clear-cut shots of ZM’s on-air hosts captured in-studio, seamlessly merged with surreal AI-generated backdrops. This creates endless options that can quickly cater to any scenario, from reacting to current events to injecting fresh creativity into competitions and on-air content.

Jennifer Pryor, NZME Senior Group Marketing Manager, says: "We’re embracing the opportunities AI provides and by incorporating AI-generated backgrounds and talent photos, we're blurring the lines between fantasy and reality in a playful yet compelling way. We're confident that this forward-thinking approach will connect with our audience, as the campaign will evolve alongside their dynamic lives and ever-changing preferences.”

The campaign spotlights ZM's talented hosts, shining a light on familiar faces such as Fletch, Vaughan, and Hayley from ZM Breakfast, Georgia from ZM Days, and Bree and Clint from ZM Drive. Joining this dynamic lineup is the newest addition to ZM's whānau, Brooke Koppens, who will lead the revamped ZM Late Show.

Hailing from Morrinsville, Koppens journey in radio began in community broadcasting honing her skills on-air at Coromandel’s CFM. For the past two years, Koppens has been an integral part of ZM, serving as both a brand ambassador and part-time on-air personality.

Ross Flahive, ZM's Content Director, says: "Our audience is at the forefront of all the latest trends, and we wanted to deliver a brand campaign that reflects their unique tastes. We're also thrilled to welcome Brooke Koppens to the ZM family. ZM’s Late Show is known for nurturing exceptional young talent, and I know that with her infectious personality and dedication to entertaining our listeners, Brooke is going to shine, and our audience is going to love her.”

Koppens says: "I'm stoked to take this next step in my journey with ZM and connect with our listeners on the late show. It's going to be an incredible ride, and I can't wait to share it with our fantastic audience. I’m all about good vibes, great tunes, and plenty of fun, I'm ready to bring a burst of energy to weeknights! "

Credits:

ZM Content Director: Ross Flahive

GM Marketing: Gemma Vovchenko

Group Senior Marketing Manager: Jennifer Pryor

Creative Director: Xanthe Williams

Prompt Engineer: Joseph Senior

Animation: Jordan Whiu

Karangahape Road billboard and neon: Shout Media

