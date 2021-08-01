News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Dick Frizzell’s Iconic Design Re-imagined For Daffodil Day

Sunday, 1 August 2021, 7:02 pm
Press Release: Cancer Society

Move over Mickey Mouse, it’s Daffy’s turn to get the Dick Frizzell treatment.

The Cancer Society has teamed up with the legendary New Zealand artist to create an exclusive run of prints for Daffodil Day. Essentially you can look fab sporting a one-of-a-kind print while at the same time being a hero to the 71 people who hear the words ‘you have cancer’ every single day.

The Daffy to Daffy artwork follows Frizzell’s famous ‘Mickey to Tiki’ format of a beloved cartoon character morphing into a significant symbol– in this case, turning Daffy Duck into a daffodil.

From 1 August t-shirts, hoodies and prints will be on sale across Aotearoa with the proceeds going to the Cancer Society.

Cancer Society Events and Fundraising Coordinator Pip Taylor said she decided to be bold and reach out to the well-known artist for this year’s design and is thrilled with the result.

“Frizzell agreed to give it a go and ‘see if inspiration struck’, and to our great joy it did. We suspect this will be our most popular t-shirt yet.”

Frizzell says he was happy to give back to a cause that affects so many New Zealanders. “My mother died of breast cancer. In one form or another it is never very far away from most families, including mine.”

Cancer Society of New Zealand CEO Lucy Elwood says: “Many people don’t realise that the charity receives minimal government funding and relies on the generosity of individuals and business in our community to continue its work.”

“We’re so grateful and honoured to have Dick turn our emblem - the daffodil – into one of his iconic designs.”

Daffodil Day this year is Friday 27 August and raises vital funds so the Cancer Society can provide free support to people during and after treatment, education and awareness programmes, and fund research into the causes and treatments of cancer.

The Dick Frizzell Daffodil Day t-shirt, hoodie and exclusive print are available to purchase from 1 August 2021 for a limited time at www.theprintroom.nz.

T-shirt: $35

Hoodie: $60

Prints are available at fishmob.co.nz for $99

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Cancer Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 