No Community Cases; No New Cases, One Historical Case, Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation



There are no cases of COVID-19 to report in the community today.

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in recent returnees, in managed isolation facilities since yesterday’s update. There is one additional historical case to report in MIQ today.

One of the COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday has now been reclassified as under investigation and, as result, has been removed from confirmed cases total.

Seven previously reported cases have now recovered. The number of active cases in New Zealand is 30.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 111 historical cases, out of a total of 704 cases.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,521.

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 28 July Philippines United Arab Emirates Day 0 / routine Christchurch



Returnees from Australia

Quarantine Free Travel with Australia remains suspended. Eligible travellers needing to return to New Zealand from all Australian states (except New South Wales) were provided a 7-day window which ended at 11.59pm on Friday 30 July.

As a result of Queensland’s decision over the weekend to enter a three-day lockdown in parts of the state, we’re contacting all travellers who’ve returned since last Monday, asking them to check locations of interest on the

Queensland Health website

and monitor for any symptoms of COVID-19.

If people have returned on one of those managed return flights since last Monday, and have been at a location of interest at the relevant time, they should immediately isolate at home or appropriate accommodation and call Healthline on

0800 358 5453

for advice on testing.

Contact tracing teams have identified 4,884 people who’ve travelled back from Queensland since last Monday and have made contact with 4,681 people, using details from Nau Mai Râ, to provide them with this advice.

Contract tracing staff have also identified 2,997 people who returned on managed flights from Victoria between 25 and 30 July and have been required under a section 70 notice to isolate until a negative day 3 test. This number has reduced by two from yesterday, as people have been contacted and their travel history amended.

Of those 1,885 have so far returned a negative test; 526 tests results are due within the next couple of days; and the remainder are currently being assessed for follow-up.

Vaccination roll-out update

More than 1.979 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date (to 11.59pm on 2 August).

Of these, 1.221 million are first doses and more than 757,000 are second doses.

More than 110,600 Mâori have received their first vaccination. Of these, around 71,000 have also had their second vaccinations.

Nearly 76,300 doses have been administered to Pacific peoples. Of these, around 48,300 have also received their second doses.

Yesterday (2 August) nearly 35,000 doses in total were administered made up of 25,500 first doses and nearly 9400 second doses.

Mattina update

The Mattina remains in quarantine at a secure berth in Bluff.

As of Tuesday morning, 13 of the original 21 mariners remain on board the vessel.

One of the two mariners who were in Southland Hospital was discharged from hospital yesterday but requires ongoing medical care for an unrelated condition.

He has been safely transferred to Southern DHB arranged accommodation, where his health can continue to be monitored and treated.

One mariner remains in hospital with his condition improving.

One other mariner, who has tested COVID-19 negative, remains in arranged accommodation in Southland.

Another mariner, who was on board the Mattina, was yesterday successfully transported to a managed isolation facility in Christchurch. This mariner has serological evidence of a historical COVID-19 infection. He was originally required to remain on board to maintain the basic functions of the vessel. However, the decision has been made that he can now disembark for isolation at an MIQ.

Transportation from the ship to quarantine for this mariner was carried out using all Infection, Prevention and Control procedures including the use of appropriate PPE.

Five mariners from the vessel, who have consistently tested negative for COVID-19, are now in a managed isolation facility in Christchurch.

Every possible public health precaution is being taken to care for the mariners in a way that provides the health care they need, and keeps health workers, port workers and the community safe.

Testing

The total number of COVID-19 tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,491,831.

Yesterday, 4,263 tests were processed across New Zealand.

The seven-day rolling average is 6,589.

For all testing locations nationwide visit the Healthpoint website.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,909,726 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 316,780,075 and users have created 12,424,565 manual diary entries.

There have been 497,229 scans in the past 24 hours to midday yesterday.

