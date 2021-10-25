Hip Hop And Street Heroes Drive Up First Dose Vaccinations In South Auckland

Two events aimed at increasing Maaori vaccination rates in south Auckland today have so far attracted close to 200 people, most of them receiving first dose vaccinations.

Some of south Auckland’s leading Maaori health providers set off from Manurewa marae just before midday to start their street heroes campaign, visiting streets in Manurewa and Papakura with low vaccination rates.

Five Maaori clinicians who work in the area, joined the Shot Cuzz bus and vaccination vans for the event where quality kōrero about vaccinations was also on offer.

“Vaccinations were the added bonus,” said Dr Anthony Jordan, Clinicial Director for the Northern Region health Coordination Centre.

“The aim was to encourage unvaccinated whanau to feel comfortable to come out and talk to us so they could make informed decisions about receiving the vaccine.

“We were pleased to encourage close to 80 whanau to get their first doses within the first five hours, every number counts with an approach like this,” he added.

Ten minutes east of Manurewa Kiwi music legends King Kapisi and Che Fu joined a number of other local artists performing at a vaccination drive-through and walk-in event at Rongomai Park in Flat Bush.

Around 70 percent of those who attended the event were receiving a dose for the first time.

By 4.30pm, close to 80 people had either driven or walked in to the park to take in the tunes and get a vaccination.

The event was organised in collaboration with the National Haora Coalition, WERO Hauora Immunisation Alliance and Pakuranga Pharmacy.

