News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Hip Hop And Street Heroes Drive Up First Dose Vaccinations In South Auckland

Monday, 25 October 2021, 6:01 pm
Press Release: Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

Two events aimed at increasing Maaori vaccination rates in south Auckland today have so far attracted close to 200 people, most of them receiving first dose vaccinations.

Some of south Auckland’s leading Maaori health providers set off from Manurewa marae just before midday to start their street heroes campaign, visiting streets in Manurewa and Papakura with low vaccination rates.

Five Maaori clinicians who work in the area, joined the Shot Cuzz bus and vaccination vans for the event where quality kōrero about vaccinations was also on offer.

“Vaccinations were the added bonus,” said Dr Anthony Jordan, Clinicial Director for the Northern Region health Coordination Centre.

“The aim was to encourage unvaccinated whanau to feel comfortable to come out and talk to us so they could make informed decisions about receiving the vaccine.

“We were pleased to encourage close to 80 whanau to get their first doses within the first five hours, every number counts with an approach like this,” he added.

Ten minutes east of Manurewa Kiwi music legends King Kapisi and Che Fu joined a number of other local artists performing at a vaccination drive-through and walk-in event at Rongomai Park in Flat Bush.

Around 70 percent of those who attended the event were receiving a dose for the first time.

By 4.30pm, close to 80 people had either driven or walked in to the park to take in the tunes and get a vaccination.

The event was organised in collaboration with the National Haora Coalition, WERO Hauora Immunisation Alliance and Pakuranga Pharmacy.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Northern Region Health Coordination Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 