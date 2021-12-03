90% Of Waitematā And Canterbury Residents Double-dosed; 92 Community Cases; 79 People In Hospital, 9 In ICU

Waitematā and Canterbury have now become the third and fourth DHB areas to reach 90% fully vaccinated, after Auckland and Capital and Coast. There were 39,553 total vaccine doses administered yesterday, including 8,600 first doses and 16,641 second doses. To date, 93% of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 87% are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccine update Total vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible people) 7,657,284: 3,910,592 first doses (93%); 3,649,868 second doses (87%); 15,550 third primary doses; 81,274 booster doses Total vaccines administered yesterday 39,553: 8,600 first doses; 16,641 second doses; 1,155 third primary doses; 13,157 booster doses Māori (percentage of eligible people) 476,112 first doses (83%); 399,154 second doses (70%) Pacific Peoples (percentage of eligible people) 262,485 first doses (91%); second doses 237,520 (83%) Total first and second vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday 1,280 first doses; and 3,050 second doses Vaccination rates by DHB (with active cases) Northland DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (86%); second doses (78%) Auckland Metro DHBs (percentage of eligible people) First doses (94%); second doses (90%) Waikato DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (92%); second doses (85%) Bay of Plenty DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (91%); second doses (82%) Lakes DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (89%); second doses (80%) MidCentral DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (93%); second doses (85%) Hawke’s Bay DHB (percentage of eligible people) First dose (92%); second dose (83%) Nelson-Marlborough DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (92%); second doses (85%) Canterbury DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (96%); second doses (90%) Taranaki DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (91%); second doses (83%) Hospitalisations Cases in hospital 79: North Shore (12); Auckland (34); Middlemore (30); Waikato (2); Tauranga (1) Vaccination status of current hospitalisations (Northern Region wards only) Unvaccinated or not eligible (44 cases / 56%); partially immunised <7 days from second dose or have only received one dose (15 cases / 19%); fully vaccinated at least 7 days before being reported as a case (10 cases / 13%); unknown (10 cases / 13%) Average age of current hospitalisations 45 Cases in ICU or HDU 9 (3 in Auckland; 3 in Middlemore, 1 in North Shore; 2 in Waikato) Cases Seven day rolling average of community cases 145 Number of new community cases 92 Number of new cases identified at the border Five (and 1 historical) Location of new community cases* Northland (1), Auckland (80), Waikato (2), Bay of Plenty (5); Lakes (1); Taranaki (2); *Nelson Marlborough (1) Location of community cases (total) Northland 85 (60 of whom have recovered); Auckland 8,117 (2,331 of whom have recovered); Waikato 478 (249 of whom have recovered); Bay of Plenty 67; Hawke’s Bay 1; Lakes 29 (5 of whom have recovered); Taranaki 8 (6 of whom have recovered); MidCentral 6 (3 have recovered); Wairarapa 3 (all recovered); Wellington 18 (all recovered); Nelson/Marlborough 15 (1 recovered); Canterbury 9 (5 of whom have recovered) Number of community cases (total) 8,836 (in current community outbreak) Confirmed cases (total) 11,992 Historical cases 205 out of 9,818 cases since 1 January Cases infectious in the community 56 cases reported yesterday have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 97 cases reported yesterday have no exposure events Cases epidemiologically linked 46 of today’s new cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked 46 of today’s new cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 6,557 (888 unlinked in the last 14 days) Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 7,407 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 70% Percentage who have returned at least one result 74% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 141 (as at 10am 3 December) Tests Number of tests (total) 5,005,959 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 31,780 Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 13,469 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 27,660 Testing centres in Auckland 18 Wastewater Wastewater detections See below NZ COVID Tracer Registered users (total) 3,441,889 Poster scans (total) 556,413,545 Manual diary entries (total) 21,093,018 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,909,392

* The case in Nelson Marlborough was reported yesterday but is officially included in today’s case numbers.

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 25 November Qatar Australia Day 5 / routine Auckland **28 November Australia Direct Day 3 / routine Auckland **28 November Australia Direct Day 3 / routine Auckland 30 November Russia United Arab Emirates Day 1 / routine Wellington 30 November Sudan United Arab Emirates Day 0 / routine Wellington

**These two cases are in a travel bubble

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 11 November Philippines TBC Day 9 / routine TBC



Wastewater

There was an unexpected detection of the virus in a wastewater sample collected from Gisborne on 1 December. A further sample was collected yesterday with results expected over the weekend. Anyone living in the region with symptoms – no matter how mild – is encouraged to get a test.

Testing is available today and over the weekend at the following location:

Drive-through at 110 Peel Street

• 1pm – 5pm (today)

• Saturday and Sunday: 9am – 4pm

For vaccination centres operating today and over the weekend please visit the following website.



Today’s cases

Today, we are reporting new community cases in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Lakes; and Taranaki.

There are no additional cases to report today in Hawke’s Bay, MidCentral, Wairarapa, Wellington, Nelson Marlborough or Canterbury.

Regional updates

We’re asking anyone in New Zealand with symptoms – no matter how mild – to please get tested, even if you’re vaccinated. Please remain isolated until you return a negative test result.

If you are not vaccinated, now is the time, as vaccination is number one defence against COVID-19. Your DHB or local health provider will have plenty of opportunities to make this happen.

Testing and vaccination centre locations nationwide can be found on the Healthpoint website.

Northland

There is one new case to report in Kaitaia today. The case is a household close contact of a previously reported case.

Following investigation, a previously reported Kaitaia case has been reclassified as not a case.

Testing and vaccination sites open in Northland can be found on the Northland DHB website.

Auckland

Today, there are 80 new cases being reported in Auckland.

There continues to be a daily review of testing numbers and testing locations to ensure good coverage of risk areas.

Health staff are now supporting 3,582 people to isolate at home, including 1,202 cases.



Waikato

There are two cases in the Waikato. The location for one of these cases is currently under investigation. The other case lives in Rotorua but is isolating in the Waikato region and is being transferred to Waikato.

There is also a case isolating in Whitianga who had recently relocated from Auckland in compliance with the border and travel requirements. The case is currently included in Auckland’s reporting but may be transferred to Waikato.

Two new locations of interest were confirmed yesterday in Ōtorohanga.

Nine pop-up and dedicated testing sites are operating across the Waikato today in Hamilton, Huntly, Ngāruawāhia, Te Kūiti, Waharoa, Thames, Taumarunui, and Ōtorohanga.

There are two COVID-19 positive patients in Waikato Hospital ICU.

In the Waikato, public health staff are now supporting 90 cases to isolate at home.

Bay of Plenty

Today there are five new cases to report in the Bay of Plenty. Three of these cases are contacts of known cases and were already isolating. Investigations into how the other two cases are linked to the outbreak are continuing.

One previously reported case is receiving care in Tauranga Hospital.

Lakes

There is one new case to report in the Lakes district today with investigations continuing to determine how they are linked to the current outbreak.

A person previously receiving hospital care has now been discharged.

Taranaki

Today we are reporting two COVID-19 cases in Taranaki and announcing a further two cases, which will be officially included in tomorrow’s tally. This includes the three cases announced by the Ministry of Health yesterday, taking the total number of active cases in the region to four. A further case, which tested positive in Taranaki, is today included in the Waikato case numbers as they reside in the region.

The four cases are across linked households and have a known link to a previously reported case in Rotorua. They are all self-isolating.

On the advice of the local health unit, Devon Intermediate School in New Plymouth has closed today after it was linked to one of these cases.

Close contacts associated with the school have been identified and testing is underway today. Case interviews are ongoing, and any further locations of interest will be published on the Ministry of Health website.

Testing locations for Taranaki found here.

...

[Message clipped] View entire message

© Scoop Media

