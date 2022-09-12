The COVID-19 Protection Framework Is Ending Tonight, At 11:59pm: COVID-19 Update From The New Zealand Government

Monday, 12 September 2022

The COVID-19 Protection Framework ends at 11:59pm tonight, 12 September 2022

The COVID-19 Protection Framework (the traffic lights) will be removed at 11:59pm tonight, 12 September 2022.

Today marks a major milestone in New Zealand's journey with COVID-19. This decision, based on public health advice, means everyone in New Zealand can approach the coming summer with certainty.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 927 days ago, protecting lives and livelihoods has been the objective.

This objective remains unchanged. But with cases and hospitalisations low, improved access to new medicines, and high vaccination rates, it is now safe to move on from the traffic light system and provide greater certainty for people, whānau, communities and businesses.

Post-Winter Approach

New Zealand's COVID-19 response is not going away, but is instead shifting focus to just a couple of requirements to manage the spread of the virus.

The requirements everyone needs to remember are:

to isolate for 7 days if they test positive for COVID-19 and

to wear a mask when visiting healthcare facilities (hospitals, GPs, pharmacies and aged care homes).

Isolation of positive cases remains the most effective way of slowing the spread of the virus and protecting others. Household contacts no longer need to isolate but are asked to undertake a daily RAT everyday for 5 days. If negative they can go about their daily routine. Wearing a mask is encouraged for household contacts particularly if visiting vulnerable people, using public transport or in a crowded indoor space.

Masks have played a critical role in managing the spread of Omicron, but now with our low case numbers, fewer gains are likely to be made through mandatory mask wearing (except in certain healthcare facilities).

Workplaces, special events and marae may continue to require people to wear masks as a condition of entry, but this will no longer be a Government requirement. People are encouraged to respect those who continue to keep wearing masks for the protection they offer against COVID-19.

Protecting vulnerable people and communities

Availability of free anti-viral medicines to everyone aged 65+ and Māori and Pacific peoples 50+ who need them, free boosters, free medical grade masks and ongoing isolation requirements for positive cases will help protect at-risk people and communities from the virus.

Mental health support

COVID-19 has taken a toll on everyone, particularly on people’s mental health. There has been significant innovation in effective and evidence-based digital mental health tools. People can access more information about these tools at www.covid19.govt.nz/mentalhealth.

Government vaccination mandates end

Health and disability workforce

All remaining Government vaccine mandates will be lifted. The only mandate left is for health and disability workers. With high vaccination rates now coupled with high numbers of people having had the virus itself, it’s now safe for them to end. This mandate will end at 11:59pm, 26 September 2022.

Travellers arriving at the border

The Government's vaccination requirements for all travellers (including air crew) arriving at the border, ends tonight at 11:59pm. People arriving in New Zealand from overseas will continue to receive free RATs at the airport and will be encouraged to test on day 0/1 and 5/6.

