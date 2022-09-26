News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Mental Health Awareness Week - Its OK To Ask For Help

Monday, 26 September 2022, 6:33 pm
Press Release: Michael Barnett

Business owners, managers and leaders have embraced the library of resources and advice at hand on the trailblazing firststeps.nz website proving its relevance and value to efforts to support mental health and wellbeing to spur recovery, says First Steps Project Director, Michael Barnett.

“Since launching late last year over 75,000 self-help resources have been downloaded as business people put their mental health on par with physical health and realise it is okay to seek help,” he said. “First Steps is proving to be life affirming and life changing.”

