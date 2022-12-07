Artsy Portaloo Tours 50 South Island New World And PAK’nSAVE Stores Encouraging Kiwis To Talk More About Gut Health

It’s never the most comfortable of conversations but piping up a bit more about your poo could just save your life. From now until the 22 December, more than 50 New World, PAK’nSAVE and Four Square stores throughout the South Island will host a portaloo-turned-art piece designed by Christchurch-based artist Jacob Yikes.

The portaloo is part of the Review your Poo campaign by New Zealand Gut Foundation, with the tour supported by Foodstuffs (South Island) Community Trust. The project aims to encourage more New Zealanders to get educated about gut health and The Gut Foundation, General Manager Margaret Fitzgerald says it’s important that Kiwis remove their hesitancy around discussing poo.

“Research shows that improving gut health impacts our wellbeing particularly during times of stress. Good gut health can be the key to a happy life and knowing more about what a normal bowel movement can be lifesaving.”

Foodstuffs (South Island) Community Trust has been a proud supporter of The Gut Foundation since 2020 and is committed to helping South Islanders, and beyond, improve their gut health through education campaigns, health hubs and research projects.

Finding out more information about your poo, probably isn’t something you’d normally expect when you visit your local New World, PAK’SAVE or Four Square, explains Justin Smith, Chairperson of the Foodstuffs (South Island) Trust. But, it could help save your life.

“This is such an important conversation and one we are pleased to get behind. Across the South Island, our owner-operators want their valued customers to get to know their poo a little better. Together, our goal is to help normalise the poo chat because knowing your normal is a major step towards improved gut health.

“After all, if you know your normal, you can quickly identify changes that could help save your life. We encourage anyone that sees the portaloo, to stop have a chat and take the information on offer.”

New Zealand has one of the highest rates of bowel cancer in the world and every day, nine people are diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Ms Fitzgerald says the most heart-breaking aspect of these statistics is that bowel cancer can be very treatable if detected early, which is why being more aware of what your normal bowel movements are so critical not just for bowel cancer but for many illnesses connected to the gut.

“With around 70,000 people in New Zealand living with Inflammatory Bowel Disease and approximately one in 100 New Zealanders affected by Coeliac Disease, understanding what is normal can help people identify any changes and seek early medical treatment if needed.”

Know your normal

Kiwis can download a Review Your Poo chart to track your bowel movements for a month and get an understanding of what is normal. Find the form here: https://www.thegut.org.nz/reviewyourpoo/

Understanding what is normal in terms of frequency, texture, shape and consistency are important, so that if things change you can seek help and advice.

The Know your Poo Campaign will be visiting the following New World, PAK’nSAVE and Four Square stores across the South Island.

Date Store Times Monday 05th December Four Square Hamner 12 noon New World Westport 3pm - 5:30pm Tuesday 06th December New World Greymouth 10am - 12pm New World Hokitika 1pm - 3:30pm Wednesday 07th December New World Rangiora 9:30am – 11am PAK’nSAVE Rangiora 11:15am - 1:30pm New World Ravenswood 1:45pm - 2:30pm New World Kaiapoi 2:45pm - 3:30pm Thursday 08th December Four Square West Melton 9:30am - 10:30am New World Rolleston 11am - 12.30pm New World Lincoln 1.30pm -3pm Friday 09th December New World Ashburton 9.30am - 10.30am New World Timaru 1pm - 3pm New World Waimate 3.30pm - 5pm Saturday 10th December New World Wanaka 8.30am – 10am New World Three Parks 10.05am – 12.05pm New World Alexandra 1.10pm – 3.10pm New World Cromwell 4pm - 6pm Sunday 11th December New World Wakatipu 9.30am - 11.30am PAK’nSAVE Queenstown 12pm - 2pm New World Winton 4pm -6pm Monday 12th December New World Elles Rd 8.30am - 10am New World Windsor 12.10pm - 12.30pm PAK’nSAVE Invercargill 12.40pm - 2pm New World Gore 3pm - 4.30pm New World Balcutha 5.30pm - 6.45pm Tuesday 13th December New World Mosgiel 8.30am - 10.20am New World Gardens 10.50am - 12.40pm New World Centre City 12.50pm - 2.30pm PAK’nSAVE South Dunedin 2.45pm - 4.30pm Wednesday 14th December New World Waitaki 8.30am - 9.45am New World Oamaru 10am - 12pm New World Temuka 1.30pm - 3pm Four Square Rakaia 4pm -5.30pm Thursday 15th December PAK’nSAVE Moorhouse 9am - 11.30am New World St Martins 11.45am - 2.15pm New World Durham St 2.30pm - 5pm Friday 16th December PAK’nSAVE Hornby 9am - 11.30am New World Wigram 11.45am – 2.15pm New World Halswell 2.30pm - 5pm Saturday 17th December New World Prestons 9am - 11.30am New World Northwood 11.45am - 2.15pm New World Bishopdale 2.30pm - 5pm Monday 19th December New World Fendalton 9am - 11.30am New World Illam 11.45am - 2.15pm New World Stanmore 2.30pm – 5pm Tuesday 20nd December New World Ferry Road 9am – 11.30am PAK’nSAVE Wainoni 11.45am – 2.15pm PAK’nSAVE Northlands 2.30pm – 5pm Wednesday 21st December PAK’nSAVE Riccarton 10.50am – 12.40pm

.

© Scoop Media

