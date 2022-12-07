Artsy Portaloo Tours 50 South Island New World And PAK’nSAVE Stores Encouraging Kiwis To Talk More About Gut Health
It’s never the most comfortable of conversations but piping up a bit more about your poo could just save your life. From now until the 22 December, more than 50 New World, PAK’nSAVE and Four Square stores throughout the South Island will host a portaloo-turned-art piece designed by Christchurch-based artist Jacob Yikes.
The portaloo is part of the Review your Poo campaign by New Zealand Gut Foundation, with the tour supported by Foodstuffs (South Island) Community Trust. The project aims to encourage more New Zealanders to get educated about gut health and The Gut Foundation, General Manager Margaret Fitzgerald says it’s important that Kiwis remove their hesitancy around discussing poo.
“Research shows that improving gut health impacts our wellbeing particularly during times of stress. Good gut health can be the key to a happy life and knowing more about what a normal bowel movement can be lifesaving.”
Foodstuffs (South Island) Community Trust has been a proud supporter of The Gut Foundation since 2020 and is committed to helping South Islanders, and beyond, improve their gut health through education campaigns, health hubs and research projects.
Finding out more information about your poo, probably isn’t something you’d normally expect when you visit your local New World, PAK’SAVE or Four Square, explains Justin Smith, Chairperson of the Foodstuffs (South Island) Trust. But, it could help save your life.
“This is such an important conversation and one we are pleased to get behind. Across the South Island, our owner-operators want their valued customers to get to know their poo a little better. Together, our goal is to help normalise the poo chat because knowing your normal is a major step towards improved gut health.
“After all, if you know your normal, you can quickly identify changes that could help save your life. We encourage anyone that sees the portaloo, to stop have a chat and take the information on offer.”
New Zealand has one of the highest rates of bowel cancer in the world and every day, nine people are diagnosed with bowel cancer.
Ms Fitzgerald says the most heart-breaking aspect of these statistics is that bowel cancer can be very treatable if detected early, which is why being more aware of what your normal bowel movements are so critical not just for bowel cancer but for many illnesses connected to the gut.
“With around 70,000 people in New Zealand living with Inflammatory Bowel Disease and approximately one in 100 New Zealanders affected by Coeliac Disease, understanding what is normal can help people identify any changes and seek early medical treatment if needed.”
Know your normal
Kiwis can download a Review Your Poo chart to track your bowel movements for a month and get an understanding of what is normal. Find the form here: https://www.thegut.org.nz/reviewyourpoo/
Understanding what is normal in terms of frequency, texture, shape and consistency are important, so that if things change you can seek help and advice.
The Know your Poo Campaign will be visiting the following New World, PAK’nSAVE and Four Square stores across the South Island.
|Date
|Store
|Times
|Monday 05th December
|Four Square Hamner
|12 noon
|New World Westport
|3pm - 5:30pm
|Tuesday 06th December
|New World Greymouth
|10am - 12pm
|New World Hokitika
|1pm - 3:30pm
|Wednesday 07th December
|New World Rangiora
|9:30am – 11am
|PAK’nSAVE Rangiora
|11:15am - 1:30pm
|New World Ravenswood
|1:45pm - 2:30pm
|New World Kaiapoi
|2:45pm - 3:30pm
|Thursday 08th December
|Four Square West Melton
|9:30am - 10:30am
|New World Rolleston
|11am - 12.30pm
|New World Lincoln
|1.30pm -3pm
|Friday 09th December
|New World Ashburton
|9.30am - 10.30am
|New World Timaru
|1pm - 3pm
|New World Waimate
|3.30pm - 5pm
|Saturday 10th December
|New World Wanaka
|8.30am – 10am
|New World Three Parks
|10.05am – 12.05pm
|New World Alexandra
|1.10pm – 3.10pm
|New World Cromwell
|4pm - 6pm
|Sunday 11th December
|New World Wakatipu
|9.30am - 11.30am
|PAK’nSAVE Queenstown
|12pm - 2pm
|New World Winton
|4pm -6pm
|Monday 12th December
|New World Elles Rd
|8.30am - 10am
|New World Windsor
|12.10pm - 12.30pm
|PAK’nSAVE Invercargill
|12.40pm - 2pm
|New World Gore
|3pm - 4.30pm
|New World Balcutha
|5.30pm - 6.45pm
|Tuesday 13th December
|New World Mosgiel
|8.30am - 10.20am
|New World Gardens
|10.50am - 12.40pm
|New World Centre City
|12.50pm - 2.30pm
|PAK’nSAVE South Dunedin
|2.45pm - 4.30pm
|Wednesday 14th December
|New World Waitaki
|8.30am - 9.45am
|New World Oamaru
|10am - 12pm
|New World Temuka
|1.30pm - 3pm
|Four Square Rakaia
|4pm -5.30pm
|Thursday 15th December
|PAK’nSAVE Moorhouse
|9am - 11.30am
|New World St Martins
|11.45am - 2.15pm
|New World Durham St
|2.30pm - 5pm
|Friday 16th December
|PAK’nSAVE Hornby
|9am - 11.30am
|New World Wigram
|11.45am – 2.15pm
|New World Halswell
|2.30pm - 5pm
|Saturday 17th December
|New World Prestons
|9am - 11.30am
|New World Northwood
|11.45am - 2.15pm
|New World Bishopdale
|2.30pm - 5pm
|Monday 19th December
|New World Fendalton
|9am - 11.30am
|New World Illam
|11.45am - 2.15pm
|New World Stanmore
|2.30pm – 5pm
|Tuesday 20nd December
|New World Ferry Road
|9am – 11.30am
|PAK’nSAVE Wainoni
|11.45am – 2.15pm
|PAK’nSAVE Northlands
|2.30pm – 5pm
|Wednesday 21st December
|PAK’nSAVE Riccarton
|10.50am – 12.40pm
