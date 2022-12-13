News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Relay Returns After Covid Hiatus

Tuesday, 13 December 2022, 5:54 pm
Press Release: Cancer Society

Relay For Life will make a welcome return to Claudelands on Saturday 11 March 2023 after taking a break earlier this year due to covid restrictions.

Cancer Society fundraising event coordinator Kate Mason says the charity was “hugely disappointed” when Relay For Life 2022 was unable to go ahead as planned.

“Relay For Life is our second largest fundraiser after Daffodil Day. It’s crucial for us because the funds raised allow us to provide practical support to people with cancer like transport, counselling and frozen meals to help ease the burden during an especially difficult time for families.

“We were really fortunate to have some dedicated supporters who chose to Relay on their local streets and parks instead. But the magic of Relay is the sense of community spirit and camaraderie that happens when people come together for a common cause.”

Relay For life is an inspirational and fun team event to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer and raise funds for the Cancer Society.

Team members take turns moving a relay baton around the track over 12 hours while enjoying a festival atmosphere of music and fun activities.

Mason says Relay For Life is a fixture on many participants’ calendars with people returning year on year to be part of the feel-good event.

It will be the fourth time the event is held at Claudelands. But with the historic Grandstand under repairs, Mason is excited by the possibilities of using other spaces at the venue which will give the event a whole new look and feel.

What won’t change are the moving opening ceremony, which is dedicated to people who have experienced cancer, and the evening candlelight ceremony to remember loved ones.

“There’s nothing quite like circling the track as the sun goes down and seeing all the beautiful decorated candle bags in memory of loved ones lighting the way – it’s a really special moment.”

Relay For Life will run on Saturday 11 March at Claudelands in Hamilton. Register a team today at www.relayforlife.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Cancer Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>

Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>



Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 