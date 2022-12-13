Relay Returns After Covid Hiatus

Relay For Life will make a welcome return to Claudelands on Saturday 11 March 2023 after taking a break earlier this year due to covid restrictions.

Cancer Society fundraising event coordinator Kate Mason says the charity was “hugely disappointed” when Relay For Life 2022 was unable to go ahead as planned.

“Relay For Life is our second largest fundraiser after Daffodil Day. It’s crucial for us because the funds raised allow us to provide practical support to people with cancer like transport, counselling and frozen meals to help ease the burden during an especially difficult time for families.

“We were really fortunate to have some dedicated supporters who chose to Relay on their local streets and parks instead. But the magic of Relay is the sense of community spirit and camaraderie that happens when people come together for a common cause.”

Relay For life is an inspirational and fun team event to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer and raise funds for the Cancer Society.

Team members take turns moving a relay baton around the track over 12 hours while enjoying a festival atmosphere of music and fun activities.

Mason says Relay For Life is a fixture on many participants’ calendars with people returning year on year to be part of the feel-good event.

It will be the fourth time the event is held at Claudelands. But with the historic Grandstand under repairs, Mason is excited by the possibilities of using other spaces at the venue which will give the event a whole new look and feel.

What won’t change are the moving opening ceremony, which is dedicated to people who have experienced cancer, and the evening candlelight ceremony to remember loved ones.

“There’s nothing quite like circling the track as the sun goes down and seeing all the beautiful decorated candle bags in memory of loved ones lighting the way – it’s a really special moment.”

Relay For Life will run on Saturday 11 March at Claudelands in Hamilton. Register a team today at www.relayforlife.org.nz

